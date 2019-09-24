Joe Biden: Trump leaves Congress "no choice but to initiate impeachment"

Former Vice President Joe Biden called on Congress to investigate President Trump.

“Denying Congress the information, which it is constitutionally entitled to, and obstructing its efforts to investigate actions is not the conduct of an American president. It’s an abuse of power," Biden said.

"Donald Trump will leave Congress, in my view, no choice but to initiate impeachment. That would be a tragedy, but a tragedy of his own making," Biden said.

He added that Congress should demand the information they need to investigate Trump.

"I can take the political attacks. They’ll come and they’ll go, and in time they’ll soon be forgotten, but if we allow a president to get away with shredding the United States constitution, that will last forever," Biden said.

