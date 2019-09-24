JUST IN: House launches formal impeachment inquiry

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, speaking to her caucus behind closed doors this afternoon, said she told President Trump this morning to release the whistleblower's complaint, according to two sources in the room.

A separate source in the room said Pelosi added: “Here we are. A moment of truth. Truth is what this has been about all along.” She said, “The DNI has chosen to break the law. The law is clear,” and added, “This is a betrayal of our national security. A betrayal of our election.”

“He’s taken it to another level of betrayal, therefore we’re moving forward with another level of inquiry," Pelosi said.

According to two other sources, Pelosi also said, "We will have an impeachment inquiry."

About the whistleblower's complaint: CNN had earlier reported, citing a source familiar with the case, that the complaint was prompted by concerns over communications between the President and a foreign leader. The alleged whistleblower didn't have direct knowledge of the communications that partly prompted the complaint to the inspector general, an official briefed on the matter told CNN on Thursday. Instead, the whistleblower's concerns came in part from learning information that was not obtained during the course of their work, and those details have played a role in the administration's determination that the complaint didn't fit the reporting requirements under the intelligence whistleblower law, the official said.