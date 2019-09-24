House GOP leader blasts Pelosi's decision: "It's time to put the public before politics"

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, told reporters this afternoon that she believes President Trump has committed "several impeachable offenses."

On Trump's remarks that he did order his aides to withhold aid from Ukraine, Ocasio-Cortez, an often-vocal proponent for impeachment, said: "What he has already admitted to is an impeachable offense."

Asked if she thought the caucus was being too slow by waiting this long to open the impeachment inquiry, Ocasio-Cortez said, "Honestly, at this point it doesn't matter. We're moving forward with it now."