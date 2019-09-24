House launches formal impeachment inquiry into Trump
House GOP leader blasts Pelosi's decision: "It's time to put the public before politics"
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy blasted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for launching a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump.
"Speaker Pelosi happens to be the speaker of this House but she does not speak for America when it comes to this issue. She cannot decide unilaterally what happens here. They have been investigating this President before he even got elected," he told reporters.
He criticized Democrats for going after Trump, saying, "This election is over."
"It's time to put the public before politics," McCarthy said.
Beto O'Rourke says he's "grateful" for impeachment inquiry into "lawless" Trump
Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke said in a statement today he is "grateful to Speaker Pelosi" for opening a formal impeachment inquiry.
"We all must come to terms with what we face: a lawless president who has obstructed justice and undermined our democracy by inviting a foreign power to intervene in 2016, and who is doing it again in 2020," O’Rourke said.
Here's his full statement:
“I am grateful to Speaker Pelosi for opening an impeachment inquiry into President Trump.
For more than two years, even as I was running for Senate in Texas, I have been clear that I support impeachment. We all must come to terms with what we face: a lawless president who has obstructed justice and undermined our democracy by inviting a foreign power to intervene in 2016, and who is doing it again in 2020.
This is a defining moment for our country. I believe our nation will rise to it — but only if we stop worrying about polls and start doing what’s right. Many are concerned that impeachment will further tear this country apart. I believe the opposite — that this process can be what finally begins to unite this nation once again. Because before we are anything else, we are all Americans first. And if we believe no one is above the law, if we believe our democracy is worth defending — from enemies foreign and domestic — then we must impeach President Trump.
At this defining moment, history is calling on us to do the right thing, and it is on each and every one of us to save this democracy before it’s too late."
Trump campaign calls impeachment inquiry "misguided"
Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision to launch a formal impeachment inquiry, calling it "misguided."
"Democrats have officially paved the way for a @realDonaldTrump landslide victory," Parscale tweeted.
Read the Trump campaign statement:
Democratic congresswoman on Trump: "What he has already admitted to is an impeachable offense"
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, told reporters this afternoon that she believes President Trump has committed "several impeachable offenses."
On Trump's remarks that he did order his aides to withhold aid from Ukraine, Ocasio-Cortez, an often-vocal proponent for impeachment, said: "What he has already admitted to is an impeachable offense."
Asked if she thought the caucus was being too slow by waiting this long to open the impeachment inquiry, Ocasio-Cortez said, "Honestly, at this point it doesn't matter. We're moving forward with it now."
Kamala Harris backs impeachment inquiry into Trump: "He must be impeached"
Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris took to Twitter to react to calls for impeachment.
“Donald Trump has abused his power, obstructed justice, and violated his oath of office. He puts his political interests over our national interest. I agree with @SpeakerPelosi — no one is above the law. He must be impeached," the California senator tweeted.
Senate passes resolution calling for whistleblower complaint to be given to Congress
The US Senate voted unanimously today for the whistleblower complaint to be provided to Congress, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer tweeted.
"That means every GOP Senator supports the whistleblower report being immediately provided to the Senate and House Intel Committees," the New York Democrat said.
Here's the tweet:
Sen. Cory Booker: An impeachment inquiry is "our one remaining path to ensuring justice is served"
Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker said he supports House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump.
Booker, a Democratic senator from New Jersey, said in a statement that the inquiry is "our one remaining path to ensuring justice is served.”
Read his full statement:
“What we’re facing isn’t a political issue, it’s a moral one. In 2016, Trump openly welcomed foreign adversaries to meddle in our democracy for his own political gain. Now, by his own admission, he appears to be using the same playbook to undermine our democratic institutions and remain in power.
The President took an oath to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution. Instead, his words and actions have served to undermine it, along with the very ideals of our nation. We as lawmakers have a responsibility to do the right thing — and today, I support speaker Pelosi’s leadership and applaud her announcement of a formal impeachment inquiry. It’s our one remaining path to ensuring justice is served.”
Trump tweets in response to impeachment inquiry announcement: "Can you believe this?"
President Trump took to Twitter just minutes after Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the start of a formal impeachment inquiry by the House, calling it "more breaking news Witch Hunt garbage."
He followed that tweet up with another in which he named several top House Democrats and asked, "Can you believe this?"
JUST IN: House launches formal impeachment inquiry
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi just announced Congress is launching a formal impeachment inquiry.
"The President must be held accountable. No one is above the law," she said.