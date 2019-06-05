Trump joins Queen at D-Day commemorations
Britain's mixed-race GI babies want to know why they were given away
A wedding ring and a photograph are all Leon Lomax has left to remember his mother by, a woman he has longed to know his whole life.
Leon's white British mother met his African-American GI father during World War II, when he was stationed at RAF Birch, an airbase in Essex, southeast England.
When Leon was born in December 1945, his mother, who was unmarried, left him in a children's home. He has a "distant memory" of what he thinks was the last time he saw her -- and remembers "standing in the corner of a crib and crying real hard."
Leon, now 73, is still haunted by the choice his mother made. For decades, he has wondered: Did she want to give him up, or was she forced to?
"I just want to know what conditions she was under," he tells CNN, from his home in Ohio. "I always thought about trying to find her."
He's not alone. Historian Lucy Bland estimates that around 2,000 mixed-race children were born in the UK to British women and African-American servicemen between 1943 and 1946.
The US Army refused permission for black GIs to marry their pregnant white girlfriends and so the babies they gave birth to were branded "illegitimate."
What happened during the Normandy landings?
D-Day -- the military term for the first day of the Normandy landings -- was the largest amphibious invasion ever undertaken and laid the foundations for the Allied defeat of Germany in World War II.
It paved the way for Allied success on the Western Front in World War II, turning the tide of the war against the beleaguered Axis powers.
The invasion took place on June 6, 1944, and saw of tens of thousands of troops from the United States, the UK, France, Australia and Canada landing on five stretches of the Normandy coastline -- codenamed Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno and Sword beaches.
Planning for D-Day began more than a year in advance, and the Allies carried out substantial military deception -- codenamed Operation Bodyguard -- in order to confuse the Germans as to when and where the invasion would take place.
The operation was originally scheduled to begin on June 5, when a full moon and low tides were expected to coincide with good weather, but storms forced a 24-hour delay.
D-Day in numbers:
- In total, around 7,000 ships took part in the invasion, including 1,213 warships and 4,127 landing craft.
- 23,000 airborne troops were dropped behind enemy lines before the invasion, and 132,000 men landed on the beaches.
- The troops were supported by 12,000 Allied aircraft, and 10,000 vehicles were delivered to the five beaches.
- On D-Day alone, 4,414 Allied troops were confirmed dead, with more than 9,000 wounded or missing.
- The exact numbers of German casualties on the day are not known, but they are estimated to be between 4,000 and 9,000.
Queen thanks veterans for "heroism and courage"
Britain's Queen Elizabeth has delivered a speech at the D-Day commemorations, describing her own wartime generation as resilient and paying tribute on behalf of "the whole free world" to those who died during the Normandy landings.
Here's what the Queen said:
When I attended the commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the D-Day landings, some thought it might be the last such event. But the wartime generation -- my generation -- is resilient, and I am delighted to be with you in Portsmouth today.
Seventy-five years ago, hundreds of thousands of young soldiers, sailors and airmen left these shores in the cause of freedom. In a broadcast to the nation at that time, my Father, King George VI, said: “…what is demanded from us all is something more than courage and endurance; we need a revival of spirit, a new unconquerable resolve...” That is exactly what those brave men brought to the battle, as the fate of the world depended on their success.
Many of them would never return, and the heroism, courage and sacrifice of those who lost their lives will never be forgotten. It is with humility and pleasure, on behalf of the entire country – indeed the whole free world – that I say to you all, thank you.
The monarch received a hearty applause when she finished speaking. A dramatic RAF flypast then took place, featuring Spitfire, Hurricane and Typhoon fighters, followed by the Red Arrows display team.
That brought the main part of the event to an end. The Queen, President Trump and the other world leaders have left the royal box.
Theresa May reads letter from British captain who died in Normandy
Commemorations are continuing at the D-Day anniversary event in Portsmouth, where UK Prime Minister Theresa May just delivered an emotive reading of a letter by Captain Norman Skinner of the Royal Army Service Corps.
The letter was in Skinner's pocket when he landed at Normandy, but he was killed the next day.
May read:
"I'm sure that anyone with imagination must dislike the thought of what's coming, but my fears will be more of being afraid than of what can happen to me. You and I have had some lovely years which now seemed to have passed at lightning speed. My thoughts at this moment, in this lovely Saturday afternoon, are with you all now."
Scenes from the war are being recreated by actors on stage, while images are projected onto a screen behind them.
Later, leaders including Trump and May will meet troops present at the event. A flypast will also take place, featuring aircraft including the RAF's Spitfire fighter.
Trump reads Roosevelt's D-Day prayer
US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have both taken to the stage to perform readings, as other leaders will do throughout the event.
The President read a prayer that Franklin D. Roosevelt gave over the radio during the Normandy landings.
The prayer read:
They will need Thy blessings, for the enemy is strong. He may hurl back our forces. But we shall return again and again.
And we know that by thy grace and the righteous of our cause our sons will triumph. Some will never return. Embrace these, Father, and receive them, Thy heroic servants, into Thy kingdom.
And, O Lord, give us faith. Give us faith in Thee; faith in our sons; faith in each other; faith in our united crusade.
Thy will be done Almighty God
Amen
Trump spoke underneath a huge picture of his wartime predecessor, and the audience applauded politely as he finished. After Trump spoke, dancers came onstage to an upbeat version of “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy of Company B,” the wartime classic sung by the Andrews Sisters.
A packed royal box
Donald Trump and the Queen are watching on as the story of the Normandy landings is retold from the stage.
The President is seated with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles to his right. Theresa May and Emmanuel Macron sit to the right of the royal couple.
To Melania Trump's left sits Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Dutch PM Mark Rutte.
Before taking her seat, the Queen and Theresa May greeted several of the leaders present.
97-year-old D-Day veteran to jump again for anniversary
Tom Rice, a 97-year-old D-Day veteran of the US Army's 101st Airborne Division, will be replicating his jump during Wednesday's commemorative events.
The division, nicknamed the Screaming Eagles, played a crucial role in the Normandy landings 75 years ago.
But Rice told CNN he's not nervous about replicating his feat three-quarters of a century later. "They’re not shooting at us this time," he joked. "It’s much safer. And I’m going for the ride, it’ll be a lot of fun."
Explaining his decision to take part in the event, Rice said: "I decided to honor those who didn’t come back, who were wounded, who walked away from it, who are deceased. Those are the guys who are the heroes."