World leaders to join Trump at D-Day event
US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May aren't the only world leaders attending Wednesday's D-Day commemoration in Portsmouth, marking 75 years since the Allied invasion of Nazi-occupied France.
Also present will be German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to name a few.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will also be present, as will political leaders from across the spectrum of British politics, including Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Trump has already dined with the Queen during his visit, but he was less effusive for Corbyn -- calling the opposition politician, who has frequently criticized him, a "negative force."
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania have disembarked Marine One in Portsmouth, on the south coast of England.
The pair are being driven to a D-Day commemoration event, which Trump will attend with the Queen and political leaders including UK Prime Minister Theresa May.
The Queen will then bid a formal farewell to Trump before he leaves the UK.
Trump said he didn't speak to Harry about "nasty" Meghan comment
US President Donald Trump told ITV's "Good Morning Britain" in an interview aired Wednesday that he spoke with Prince Harry during his visit to Buckingham Palace on Monday, but not about his comments on Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Harry stayed across the room from Trump during the part of that visit that was open to the press.
When asked last week about Meghan's comments in 2016 – before she was a royal -- that she would move to Canada if Trump was elected, the President told British tabloid The Sun, "I didn't know that she was nasty. I hope she is OK."
The US President also defended his comments about the Duchess.
Asked by ITV whether he thought Meghan is nasty, Trump said: “They said some of the things that she said and It’s actually on tape. And I said, ‘Well, I didn’t know she was nasty.’ I wasn’t referring to she’s nasty. I said she was nasty about me. And essentially I didn’t know she was nasty about me."
"She was nasty to me. And that’s OK for her to be nasty, it’s not good for me to be nasty to her, and I wasn’t," Trump added.
Prince Charles raised climate change with Trump
President Donald Trump says he talked about climate change with Prince Charles when the pair met during his state visit.
Trump said he had a “great conversation” with Charles on the issue, and was “moved” by the heir to the UK throne's passion for the issue of climate change and the need to protect the world for future generations, in an interview with ITV’s "Good Morning Britain."
Trump, a skeptic on man-made climate change, and Charles, a lifelong conservationist, were always likely to touch on the topic. They had tea together on Monday before Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, joined the Trumps for dinner on Tuesday evening.
Asked if he believes in man-made climate change, which the scientific community universally recognizes as a fact, Trump said: “I believe that there is a change in weather and I think it changes both ways. It used to be called global warming, that wasn’t working, then it was called climate change and now actually it is called extreme weather.”
Theresa May to underline importance of western unity at D-Day event
British Prime Minister Theresa May will highlight the importance of continued western unity as she prepares to host leaders of 15 nations at commemoration in Portsmouth.
According to her prepared remarks, May will say that she and the other world leaders at the event "will together reflect on the continued importance of the western alliance for all our countries’ security and prosperity."
She will go on to say that:
The global challenges we face today are different in their origin and nature. But as we confront new and evolving threats to our security it is more important than ever that we continue to stand together in upholding our shared values and way of life.”
Her comments will also include a tribute to those who fought in the Normandy landings: “Their solidarity and determination in the defense of our freedom remains a lesson to us all. And we will continue to stand up for the values of democracy, justice and tolerance that so many died to preserve.”
On the third and final day of his state visit to the UK, Donald Trump joins Queen Elizabeth II and British Prime Minister Theresa May at an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
The President's whirlwind trip has seen a spat with London's mayor, meetings with British royals, a state banquet, a sit-down meeting with May and protests.
Following the ceremony in Portsmouth, on the south coast of England, on Wednesday, Trump will make a pit-stop in Ireland before travelling to Normandy for a second event marking the Allied landings during World War II.