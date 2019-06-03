Donald Trump's state visit to the UK
Trump complained about Sadiq Khan after getting off the plane, UK Foreign Secretary says
Shortly before landing, Donald Trump tweeted a typically aggressive broadside against London mayor Sadiq Khan -- and it appears Khan was still on his mind as he stepped off the plane moments later.
Trump shared his "very strong views" about Khan with British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt while the pair met on the tarmac, Hunt told the BBC.
"He mentioned to me some of his feelings about the Mayor of London, which I saw subsequently he just tweeted out as well," Hunt said.
Asked to go into detail about what Trump had said, Hunt added: "He wasn't exactly saying that he's going to inviting Sadiq Khan for royal treatment at the White House anytime soon."
"What he said to me was consistent with what was in his tweet, let's put it like that," Hunt said.
Trump had tweeted minutes before landing that Khan was a "stone cold loser," before mocking Khan's height and comparing him to New York's mayor Bill de Blasio, who Trump called "very dumb and incompetent."
Responding to Trump's Twitter comments, a spokesperson for Khan said the President should not be hurling "childish insults" at the mayor: "This is much more serious than childish insults which should be beneath the President of the United States."
"Sadiq is representing the progressive values of London and our country, warning that Donald Trump is the most egregious example of a growing far-right threat around the globe, which is putting at risk the basic values that have defined our liberal democracies for more than 70 years," his spokesperson said, according to Britain's Press Association news agency.
Trumps to stay at ambassador's residence
The Trumps will spend the next few hours at Winfield House, the US Ambassador's official residence in Regent's Park, central London, where they will stay during their state visit.
The couple would normally stay at Buckingham Palace on a state visit, but renovations to the building mean the Queen is unable to put her guests up for the night.
Temporary fences have been built around the Ambassador's residence in the public park ahead of the trip, and several media tents have been set up near by.
After settling in on Monday morning, Trump and his wife Melania will head to Buckingham Palace for a lunchtime reception.
The first day of the tour will be a royal affair throughout. The pair will have lunch with the Queen, tea with Prince Charles and enjoy a state banquet in the evening.
On Tuesday the trip will get more political, as Trump sits down with the outgoing UK Prime Minister, Theresa May, in Downing Street.
Trump steps off Air Force One
Donald Trump has emerged from Air Force One after his overnight flight into London.
He walked down the plane's steps alongside first lady Melania Trump, before being greeted by Woody Johnson, the US ambassador to the UK, and Jeremy Hunt, the UK Foreign Secretary.
Trump, saluting as he walked, has now boarded a Marine One helicopter to travel to London.
BREAKING: Trump lands in UK
Donald Trump has landed at Stansted Airport, just north of London, aboard Air Force One.
Minutes before he touched down, Trump tweeted out an attack against London mayor Sadiq Khan.
He'll now be welcomed at the airport before heading into London to meet the Queen.
Trump attacks London mayor minutes before landing
Minutes before landing at Stansted Airport just outside London, Donald Trump has attacked the city's mayor, Sadiq Khan -- a prominent Trump critic -- as a "loser."
Trump said the mayor, with whom he has feuded on several occasions, has done a "terrible job."
"Kahn (sic) reminds me very much of our very dumb and incompetent Mayor of NYC, de Blasio, who has also done a terrible job - only half his height," Trump added.
On Sunday, Khan wrote an explosive opinion piece attacking the decision to allow Khan on a state visit.
London mayor slams 'divisive' Trump ahead of visit
London's mayor Sadiq Khan has attacked as "un-British" the decision to roll out the red carpet for Donald Trump's UK visit.
Khan, who has clashed with Trump on a number of occasions, called the president "one of the most egregious examples of a growing global threat" in an explosive opinion piece in the Observer newspaper on Sunday.
"America is like a best friend, and with a best friend you have a responsibility to be direct and honest when you believe they are making a mistake," Khan wrote, adding that Trump's "divisive behaviour flies in the face of the ideals America was founded upon – equality, liberty and religious freedom."
Khan and Trump have been critics of each other for some time, and their disagreements intensified after Trump attacked Khan in the aftermath of a terror attack on London in 2017.
"This is a man who tried to exploit Londoners’ fears following a horrific terrorist attack on our city, amplified the tweets of a British far-right racist group, (and) denounced as fake news robust scientific evidence warning of the dangers of climate change," Khan wrote in the piece.
"In years to come, I suspect this state visit will be one we look back on with profound regret and acknowledge that we were on the wrong side of history," he concluded.
Ivanka's already in town
Donald Trump is yet to touch down in London for his state visit, but his daughter Ivanka appears to have made it across the pond already.
She posted an image on Instagram on Sunday afternoon outside the city's Victoria and Albert Museum, one of the world's largest arts and design museums.