Trump and May during his visit to the UK last year. Stefan Rousseau/Getty Images

President Donald Trump normally is a chaos maker when he travels abroad. But he will attempt to use his pomp-laden state visit to Britain this week to wring strategic advantage out of another country's already raging political meltdown.

Trump arrives in London Monday with the United Kingdom threatening to tear itself apart amid its worst crisis since World War II over the divisive vote to leave the European Union.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May is the lamest of lame ducks, and will just cling on long enough until Friday to call a Conservative Party election to find her replacement in 10 Downing Street.

The prospect of fracturing ties with Europe means the royal pageantry Britain will lay on for Trump is about more than hospitality. The "special relationship" is increasingly vital for the UK government.

The hope is that Trump, whose addiction to adulation means he's susceptible to pageantry, will favor the land of his Scottish mother's birth -- when Britain seeks a free trade deal with the US if it finally works out how to leave the EU.

Trump may also be looking to forge a closer bond with the next prime minister than the cordial, yet occasionally awkward relationship he maintained with May.

