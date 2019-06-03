Donald Trump's state visit to the UK
Ivanka's already in town
Donald Trump is yet to touch down in London for his state visit, but his daughter Ivanka appears to have made it across the pond already.
She posted an image on Instagram on Sunday afternoon outside the city's Victoria and Albert Museum, one of the world's largest arts and design museums.
Trump seeks to take advantage of Britain's political chaos
President Donald Trump normally is a chaos maker when he travels abroad. But he will attempt to use his pomp-laden state visit to Britain this week to wring strategic advantage out of another country's already raging political meltdown.
Trump arrives in London Monday with the United Kingdom threatening to tear itself apart amid its worst crisis since World War II over the divisive vote to leave the European Union.
UK Prime Minister Theresa May is the lamest of lame ducks, and will just cling on long enough until Friday to call a Conservative Party election to find her replacement in 10 Downing Street.
The prospect of fracturing ties with Europe means the royal pageantry Britain will lay on for Trump is about more than hospitality. The "special relationship" is increasingly vital for the UK government.
The hope is that Trump, whose addiction to adulation means he's susceptible to pageantry, will favor the land of his Scottish mother's birth -- when Britain seeks a free trade deal with the US if it finally works out how to leave the EU.
Trump may also be looking to forge a closer bond with the next prime minister than the cordial, yet occasionally awkward relationship he maintained with May.
This isn't President Trump's first time in the UK — but it is his first state visit
President Trump's trip this week to the United Kingdom marks his first official state visit to the country.
The visit will involve the full trappings of a state occasion.
What about last summer? Trump's last visit to the UK, in July 2018, was styled as a working visit. (It nevertheless prompted huge protests in central London.)
Trump's on his way to the UK. Here's what to expect today.
After he lands in the UK, President Trump and first lady Melania Trump will be officially welcomed at Buckingham Palace in London by Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.
Trump will receive a Ceremonial Welcome in the palace garden, and then inspect a guard of honor, made up of Nijmegen Company Grenadier Guards, with Charles. Meanwhile, royal gun salutes will be fired in nearby Green Park, and at the Tower of London.
The Queen will then host a private lunch for her guests before inviting them to view a specially curated exhibition at the Picture Gallery. The display will be comprised of items from the Royal Collection of historical importance to the United States.
In the afternoon, the Trumps alongside Andrew, Duke Of York, will head to Westminster Abbey to lay a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior and take a tour of the World Heritage site.
Later, the Trumps will join Charles and Camilla for tea at their residence at Clarence House.
The first day will culminate in a lavish state banquet at Buckingham Palace.