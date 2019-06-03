A fence erected around Winfield House in Regent's Park on Sunday. ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

The Trumps will spend the next few hours at Winfield House, the US Ambassador's official residence in Regent's Park, central London, where they will stay during their state visit.

The couple would normally stay at Buckingham Palace on a state visit, but renovations to the building mean the Queen is unable to put her guests up for the night.

Temporary fences have been built around the Ambassador's residence in the public park ahead of the trip, and several media tents have been set up near by.

After settling in on Monday morning, Trump and his wife Melania will head to Buckingham Palace for a lunchtime reception.

The first day of the tour will be a royal affair throughout. The pair will have lunch with the Queen, tea with Prince Charles and enjoy a state banquet in the evening.

On Tuesday the trip will get more political, as Trump sits down with the outgoing UK Prime Minister, Theresa May, in Downing Street.