Trump and May are viewing a 1941 US-UK wartime document. Here's why that matters.

President Trump and UK Prime Minister Theresa May are viewing several documents, including a copy of the Declaration of Independence, at 10 Downing Street

Another notable artifact they'll see is a copy of the Atlantic Charter, a joint declaration signed by former Prime Minister Winston Churchill and former President Franklin D. Roosevelt that set Allied goals for a post-war world.

May is also expected to give Trump a copy of Churchill's personal draft of that charter.

CNN's Max Foster said there's a lot of symbolism involved here: The Queen started that messaging last night in her state dinner speech, when she stressed the importance of "institutions that emerged out of wartime to promote global peace," he said.

Here's how Foster put it: