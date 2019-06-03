Trump meets with Theresa May
Trump: London mayor is "a negative force, not a positive force"
President Trump said London Mayor Sadiq Khan is a "negative force" who has done a "poor job" running the city.
Trump was actually asked his thoughts about the leader of the UK's opposition party, Jeremy Corbyn. But after Trump started to answer, the same reporter asked British Prime Minister Theresa May about Khan — and Trump began to talk about the London mayor.
"Well, I think he's been a not very good mayor from what I understand. He's done a poor job, crime is up, a lot of problems," Trump said.
He continued: "And I don't think he should be criticizing a representative of the United States that can do so much good for the United Kingdom." Trump then added: "He should be positive, not negative. He's a negative force, not a positive force."
Some context: Trump and Khan have long exchanged insults. Most recently, Khan compared Trump to a young child after the President called him a "stone-cold loser."
Trump: "There is tremendous potential" for a post-Brexit trade deal with the UK
President Trump said the US will establish a "phenomenal trade deal" with the UK after it leaves the European Union.
"As the UK makes preparations to exit the European Union, the United States is committed to a phenomenal trade deal between the US and the UK," he said. "There is tremendous potential in that trade deal."
British Prime Minister Theresa May has failed to secure Britain's withdrawal from the European Union. Last month, she announced her resignation over that. She's due to step down on Friday.
May: The US and the UK stand together, even if Trump and I sometimes disagree
Prime Minister Theresa May started her remarks at today's news conference by touting her relationship with President Trump — and pointing out that sometimes they disagree.
She thanked Trump and the US for expelling Russians after the nerve attack in the UK and noted that the US and the UK have always "stood together and acted together."
She continued:
President Trump said the US and UK "share many goals and priorities around the world."
NOW: Trump and May hold a press conference
President Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May are holding a joint news conference in London.
Trump spoke with Boris Johnson, but the pair won't meet
Trump phoned former London mayor Boris Johnson on Tuesday and offered him a one-to-one meeting while the President is in London, a British official tells CNN.
Johnson thanked Trump for the invitation, but declined the meeting, to focus on a political event that was happening at the same time, the official said. The President understood.
The 20-minute phone call between the men was friendly and productive, the official said.
Johnson, who is running to replace Theresa May as prime minister, said he was looking forward to catching up with Trump at a later date, the official said.
Trump had floated the idea of meeting with Johnson and Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage last week, but that suggestion won't have gone down well in Downing Street -- both men have been critical of May's Brexit strategy.
London's mayor brands President Trump childish
The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, compared Donald Trump to a young child after the US President called him a "stone-cold loser."
Khan told CNN he was "not offended in the slightest" by the remarks, delivered as Trump began his state visit to the UK on Monday, but added that that US was expected to behave more like a role model.
"This is the sort of behavior I would expect from an 11-year-old," Khan said. "But it's for him to decide how he behaves. It's not for me to respond in a like manner. I think it's beneath me to do childish tweets and name-calling."
Khan also spoke about anti-Trump protests, which have taken place throughout London on Tuesday as the President met with Prime Minister Theresa May.
"They’ve got a right to protest, as long as its peaceful," Khan said. "They'll be articulating the concerns we have about the values we both hold dear."
Speaking about a trade deal with the US, which the British government is desperate to secure ahead of Brexit, Khan warned against false hopes.
"Putting all your eggs in the Donald Trump basket is unwise," he said. "His mood changes from hour to hour."
But the mayor also struck more emollient tone, saying that people in the UK "cherish the special relationship" with the US, "love America and also respect American politicians."
