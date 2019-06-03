Trump: London mayor is "a negative force, not a positive force"

President Trump said London Mayor Sadiq Khan is a "negative force" who has done a "poor job" running the city.

Trump was actually asked his thoughts about the leader of the UK's opposition party, Jeremy Corbyn. But after Trump started to answer, the same reporter asked British Prime Minister Theresa May about Khan — and Trump began to talk about the London mayor.

"Well, I think he's been a not very good mayor from what I understand. He's done a poor job, crime is up, a lot of problems," Trump said.

He continued: "And I don't think he should be criticizing a representative of the United States that can do so much good for the United Kingdom." Trump then added: "He should be positive, not negative. He's a negative force, not a positive force."

Some context: Trump and Khan have long exchanged insults. Most recently, Khan compared Trump to a young child after the President called him a "stone-cold loser."