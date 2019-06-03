Here's what Melania Trump is doing today

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

US President Donald Trump and Theresa May, the UK's outgoing prime minister, have just opened their breakfast roundtable with business leaders. It's the first political meeting on Trump's itinerary for his UK visit.

May opened the discussion by mentioning her intention to secure a "bilateral trade agreement" with the US -- something the British government is desperate to pin down as the UK heads towards its twice-delayed exit from the European Union.

"I think there are huge opportunities to seize," May said.

Trump told May: "I very much appreciate the relationship we've had ... It's been outstanding -- I guess some people know that, some people don’t, but you and I know it."

"We are your largest partner, you're our largest partner, a lot of people don’t know that. I was surprised, I made that statement yesterday and a lot of people said, ‘Gee, I didn’t know that,' but that’s the way it is," Trump said.

He added that there was an opportunity to "tremendously enlarge" the trading relationship between both countries. "I think we’ll have a very substantial trade deal."

Trump then nodded to May's impending exit -- she's resigning as leader of the Conservative Party on Friday.

"I just want to congratulate you on having done a fantastic job," he said. "I don’t know exactly what your timing is, but stick around, lets do this deal," he told her, to laughs around the table.

The press have now left the room, and the leaders have begun their talks.