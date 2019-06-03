5 questions that could come up during Trump's news conference

Larry the cat, Downing Street's chief mouser, looks on as US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at 10 Downing Street on June 4, greeted by Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip May. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

As Donald Trump and Theresa May sit down for talks inside Downing Street, another geopolitical standoff appears to be taking place outside -- and it could get, well, hairy...

Larry the Cat, Downing Street's chief mouser, has slipped past the Secret Service to take up a position underneath the President's heavily-armored limousine, known as "The Beast," much to the amusement of the world's media gathered on his doorstep

Trump isn't the first world leader to receive a welcome from Larry; Downing Street's chief mouser has lived in Number 10 for years, appearing generally unfazed by the political chaos swirling around him.

As a "civil servant," rather than a political appointee, he will remain in post once Theresa May has departed this summer.

And with no cat flap in the famous door to Number 10, police guarding the residence are forced to let Larry in and out at his command -- meaning he carries a healthy amount of power in Whitehall.

Larry even has a Twitter fan account with more than 250,000 followers -- which was quick to comment on the situation outside Downing Street on Tuesday.

The Trumps broke with tradition by refusing to keep a pet in the White House -- perhaps a friendly meeting with Larry as they leave could give them pause (or should that be paws?) for thought.