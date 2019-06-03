Trump meets with Theresa May
5 questions that could come up during Trump's news conference
President Trump and UK Prime Minister Theresa May will soon hold a news conference following a morning of meetings.
Here are some questions reporters could ask President Trump:
- On Brexit: You've shown unequivocal support for Brexit and have been harshly critical of May's handling of it. What do you think the UK's path forward is now that May is stepping down?
- On the next UK prime minister: Speaking of May's exit, is there a candidiate you'd like to see win?
- On London's mayor: You and Sadiq Khan have long exchanged insults — most recently he compared you to a young child after you called him a "stone-cold loser." Is there any way you two could work together?
- On Mexico tariffs: Your announced tariffs on Mexican goods are due to go into effect on June 10. Are you worried they could impact the economy?
- On the Russia probe: Special Counsel Robert Mueller recently spoke for the first time about his report. Do you still think the investigation was a "witch hunt"?
Downing Street cat unmoved by presidential circus
As Donald Trump and Theresa May sit down for talks inside Downing Street, another geopolitical standoff appears to be taking place outside -- and it could get, well, hairy...
Larry the Cat, Downing Street's chief mouser, has slipped past the Secret Service to take up a position underneath the President's heavily-armored limousine, known as "The Beast," much to the amusement of the world's media gathered on his doorstep
Trump isn't the first world leader to receive a welcome from Larry; Downing Street's chief mouser has lived in Number 10 for years, appearing generally unfazed by the political chaos swirling around him.
As a "civil servant," rather than a political appointee, he will remain in post once Theresa May has departed this summer.
And with no cat flap in the famous door to Number 10, police guarding the residence are forced to let Larry in and out at his command -- meaning he carries a healthy amount of power in Whitehall.
Larry even has a Twitter fan account with more than 250,000 followers -- which was quick to comment on the situation outside Downing Street on Tuesday.
The Trumps broke with tradition by refusing to keep a pet in the White House -- perhaps a friendly meeting with Larry as they leave could give them pause (or should that be paws?) for thought.
Meanwhile, Melania Trump is having tea and heading to a garden party
First lady Melania Trump traveled with the President to 10 Downing Street today.
While President Trump meets with Prime Minister Theresa May, the first lady participated in a tea and a tour with Mr. May.
What's next on the schedule: Melania Trump will attend a garden party inside the 10 Downing Rose Garden. She’ll also attend the press conference where President Trump and Prime Minister May will take reporters' questions.
After that, she will visit the Churchill War Rooms with the President, Prime Minister May & Mr. May.
For her day at 10 Downing, Melania Trump is wearing a Celine dress, according to East Wing spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham.
Anti-Trump protest march London sets off
Demonstrators have set off on a protest march through central London against US President Donald Trump's state visit to the UK.
Crowds are streaming from Trafalgar Square towards the Houses of Parliament, where the "Trump Baby" blimp is slowly being deflated.
Placards reading "No to Racism: No to Trump" are being waved by several protesters, who are chanting "Donald Trump's not welcome here."
Several protesters are also waving EU flags, and making clear their opposition to Brexit and Trump -- which they see as aligned political forces.
But the standout feature of the march is a 16-foot robot depiction of Trump, sitting on a golden toilet and tweeting, which is being pushed along the route by protesters.
As it moves, the robot repeats slogans including "I'm a very stable genius," "no collusion," and "you are fake news."
"I wanted people here to know that people in America do not support Trump," Don Lessem, the American creator of the spectacle, told CNN.
Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party will make a speech at the rally later. The party's foreign affairs spokeswoman, Emily Thornberry, earlier described Trump as a "bully" in an interview with CNN.
Trump and May are viewing a 1941 US-UK wartime document. Here's why that matters.
President Trump and UK Prime Minister Theresa May are viewing several documents, including a copy of the Declaration of Independence, at 10 Downing Street
Another notable artifact they'll see is a copy of the Atlantic Charter, a joint declaration signed by former Prime Minister Winston Churchill and former President Franklin D. Roosevelt that set Allied goals for a post-war world.
May is also expected to give Trump a copy of Churchill's personal draft of that charter.
CNN's Max Foster said there's a lot of symbolism involved here: The Queen started that messaging last night in her state dinner speech, when she stressed the importance of "institutions that emerged out of wartime to promote global peace," he said.
Here's how Foster put it:
Doing a deal with Britain won't be easy for Trump
"Stick around, let's do this deal," Donald Trump told the departing British PM Theresa May at a breakfast roundtable this morning.
The only problem? Getting a UK-US deal done will be exceedingly difficult. Once formal discussions on a US-UK trade deal can start, they're likely to last years and could be doomed by a thorny set of political issues.
"Under the current state of play, there really isn't much investment in this at all," said Marc Busch, a professor of international business diplomacy at Georgetown University.
Some background: The European Union is Britain's largest economic partner, accounting for 49.4% of its trade. The United States ranks second, with 14.7% of total UK trade in goods and services.
The White House said Monday that Trump is eager to make economic ties even stronger "through an ambitious new trade agreement." Trump added Tuesday that the deal would be "substantial" and "very fair."
Yet many of the demands made by the Trump administration, which has taken a confrontational approach to trade with both rivals and allies, appear to be non-starters in Britain.
Read more on the pitfalls facing a UK-US trade deal here.
Correction: An earlier version of this post incorrectly stated the percentage of UK trade done with the United States and the European Union.
Trump and May just arrived at 10 Downing Street
President Trump and outgoing UK Prime Minister Theresa May just arrived at 10 Downing Street in London. The two leaders will have talks before holding a joint news conference.
Officials have said the talks will include discussion of Iran, Chinese telecom giant Huawei, and trade. The meetings come days before May stands down as leader of the conservative party.
First Lady Melania Trump and May’s husband, Philip May, are there too. Philip May is hosting the first lady at a garden party, and he will also give her a tour of Downing Street and join her for tea.
Secretary of state Mike Pompeo arrived ahead of the President.