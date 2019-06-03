Trump said he's only seen a "very small" protest. Here's what the anti-Trump rallies looks like.

TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump said he's seen only a "very, very small group" of protesters during his visit to the UK, despite large crowds gathering to rally against his visit.

"There were thousands of people on the streets cheering, and even coming over today there were thousands of people cheering. And then I heard that there were protests, I said, 'Where are the protests? I don't see any protests.' I did see a small protests today when I came, very small, so a lot of it is fake news I hate to say," Trump said.

He continued: "I didn't see the protesters until just a little while ago, and it was a very, very small group of people put in for political reasons, so it was fake news."

Many of the protesters have gathered at London's Trafalgar Square and Parliament Square, where a "Trump Baby" blimp was inflated.

Here's a look at the protests unfolding today:

