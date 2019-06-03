Here's what Melania Trump is wearing tonight

Queen Elizabeth welcomed President Trump and the first lady with a speech.

"Visits by American presidents always remind us of the close and long standing friendship between the United Kingdom and the United States," the Queen said, adding she was "glad that we have another opportunity to demonstrate the immense importance that both our countries attach to our relationship."

She spoke of the 75th anniversary of D-Day, noting, "On that day and many occasions since, the armed forces of both our countries fought side by side to defend our cherished values of liberty and democracy."

The Queen added that the anniversary "reminds us of all that our countries have achieved together."

Citing Trump's Scottish ancestry, the Queen reminded the President that he too has a "particular connection to this country."

"Mr. President, as we look to the future, I'm confident that our common values and shared interests will continue to unite us. Tonight, we celebrate an alliance that has helped to ensure the safety and prosperity of both our peoples for decades, and which I believe will endure for many years to come," she said.

