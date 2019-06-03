Trump spoke with Boris Johnson, but the pair won't meet

TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

Trump phoned former London mayor Boris Johnson on Tuesday and offered him a one-to-one meeting while the President is in London, a British official tells CNN.

Johnson thanked Trump for the invitation, but declined the meeting, to focus on a political event that was happening at the same time, the official said. The President understood.

The 20-minute phone call between the men was friendly and productive, the official said.

Johnson, who is running to replace Theresa May as prime minister, said he was looking forward to catching up with Trump at a later date, the official said.

Trump had floated the idea of meeting with Johnson and Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage last week, but that suggestion won't have gone down well in Downing Street -- both men have been critical of May's Brexit strategy.