Trump meets with Theresa May
Trump spoke with Boris Johnson, but the pair won't meet
Trump phoned former London mayor Boris Johnson on Tuesday and offered him a one-to-one meeting while the President is in London, a British official tells CNN.
Johnson thanked Trump for the invitation, but declined the meeting, to focus on a political event that was happening at the same time, the official said. The President understood.
The 20-minute phone call between the men was friendly and productive, the official said.
Johnson, who is running to replace Theresa May as prime minister, said he was looking forward to catching up with Trump at a later date, the official said.
Trump had floated the idea of meeting with Johnson and Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage last week, but that suggestion won't have gone down well in Downing Street -- both men have been critical of May's Brexit strategy.
London's mayor brands President Trump childish
The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, compared Donald Trump to a young child after the US President called him a "stone-cold loser."
Khan told CNN he was "not offended in the slightest" by the remarks, delivered as Trump began his state visit to the UK on Monday, but added that that US was expected to behave more like a role model.
"This is the sort of behavior I would expect from an 11-year-old," Khan said. "But it's for him to decide how he behaves. It's not for me to respond in a like manner. I think it's beneath me to do childish tweets and name-calling."
Khan also spoke about anti-Trump protests, which have taken place throughout London on Tuesday as the President met with Prime Minister Theresa May.
"They’ve got a right to protest, as long as its peaceful," Khan said. "They'll be articulating the concerns we have about the values we both hold dear."
Speaking about a trade deal with the US, which the British government is desperate to secure ahead of Brexit, Khan warned against false hopes.
"Putting all your eggs in the Donald Trump basket is unwise," he said. "His mood changes from hour to hour."
But the mayor also struck more emollient tone, saying that people in the UK "cherish the special relationship" with the US, "love America and also respect American politicians."
5 questions that could come up during Trump's news conference
President Trump and UK Prime Minister Theresa May will soon hold a news conference following a morning of meetings.
Here are some questions reporters could ask President Trump:
- On Brexit: You've shown unequivocal support for Brexit and have been harshly critical of May's handling of it. What do you think the UK's path forward is now that May is stepping down?
- On the next UK prime minister: Speaking of May's exit, is there a candidiate you'd like to see win?
- On London's mayor: You and Sadiq Khan have long exchanged insults — most recently he compared you to a young child after you called him a "stone-cold loser." Is there any way you two could work together?
- On Mexico tariffs: Your announced tariffs on Mexican goods are due to go into effect on June 10. Are you worried they could impact the economy?
- On the Russia probe: Special Counsel Robert Mueller recently spoke for the first time about his report. Do you still think the investigation was a "witch hunt"?
Downing Street cat unmoved by presidential circus
As Donald Trump and Theresa May sit down for talks inside Downing Street, another geopolitical standoff appears to be taking place outside -- and it could get, well, hairy...
Larry the Cat, Downing Street's chief mouser, has slipped past the Secret Service to take up a position underneath the President's heavily-armored limousine, known as "The Beast," much to the amusement of the world's media gathered on his doorstep
Trump isn't the first world leader to receive a welcome from Larry; Downing Street's chief mouser has lived in Number 10 for years, appearing generally unfazed by the political chaos swirling around him.
As a "civil servant," rather than a political appointee, he will remain in post once Theresa May has departed this summer.
And with no cat flap in the famous door to Number 10, police guarding the residence are forced to let Larry in and out at his command -- meaning he carries a healthy amount of power in Whitehall.
Larry even has a Twitter fan account with more than 250,000 followers -- which was quick to comment on the situation outside Downing Street on Tuesday.
The Trumps broke with tradition by refusing to keep a pet in the White House -- perhaps a friendly meeting with Larry as they leave could give them pause (or should that be paws?) for thought.
Meanwhile, Melania Trump is having tea and heading to a garden party
First lady Melania Trump traveled with the President to 10 Downing Street today.
While President Trump meets with Prime Minister Theresa May, the first lady participated in a tea and a tour with Mr. May.
What's next on the schedule: Melania Trump will attend a garden party inside the 10 Downing Rose Garden. She’ll also attend the press conference where President Trump and Prime Minister May will take reporters' questions.
After that, she will visit the Churchill War Rooms with the President, Prime Minister May & Mr. May.
For her day at 10 Downing, Melania Trump is wearing a Celine dress, according to East Wing spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham.
Anti-Trump protest march London sets off
Demonstrators have set off on a protest march through central London against US President Donald Trump's state visit to the UK.
Crowds are streaming from Trafalgar Square towards the Houses of Parliament, where the "Trump Baby" blimp is slowly being deflated.
Placards reading "No to Racism: No to Trump" are being waved by several protesters, who are chanting "Donald Trump's not welcome here."
Several protesters are also waving EU flags, and making clear their opposition to Brexit and Trump -- which they see as aligned political forces.
But the standout feature of the march is a 16-foot robot depiction of Trump, sitting on a golden toilet and tweeting, which is being pushed along the route by protesters.
As it moves, the robot repeats slogans including "I'm a very stable genius," "no collusion," and "you are fake news."
"I wanted people here to know that people in America do not support Trump," Don Lessem, the American creator of the spectacle, told CNN.
Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party will make a speech at the rally later. The party's foreign affairs spokeswoman, Emily Thornberry, earlier described Trump as a "bully" in an interview with CNN.
Trump and May are viewing a 1941 US-UK wartime document. Here's why that matters.
President Trump and UK Prime Minister Theresa May are viewing several documents, including a copy of the Declaration of Independence, at 10 Downing Street
Another notable artifact they'll see is a copy of the Atlantic Charter, a joint declaration signed by former Prime Minister Winston Churchill and former President Franklin D. Roosevelt that set Allied goals for a post-war world.
May is also expected to give Trump a copy of Churchill's personal draft of that charter.
CNN's Max Foster said there's a lot of symbolism involved here: The Queen started that messaging last night in her state dinner speech, when she stressed the importance of "institutions that emerged out of wartime to promote global peace," he said.
Here's how Foster put it: