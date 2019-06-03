Trump meets with Theresa May
Nigel Farage says Trump believes in Brexit
Nigel Farage, the leader of the Brexit Party, took to Twitter Tuesday following his meeting with President Trump at the US ambassador’s residence in Winfield House in central London.
Here's what he said about the meeting:
What it was like at the protests in London today
Britons' passion to show their dislike of the America President somewhat fizzled today — at least compared to the hundreds of thousands of protesters that thronged through Central London at last year’s anti-Trump protest.
The rainy forecast didn't lend any favors to the organizers of the midweek protest. (For comparison, 2018’s demonstration had clear skies and took place on a Friday.)
Here's what both protests had in common: the 20-foot "Trump Baby" blimp took the skies. UK opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn made a speech, while London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Trump were trading barbs.
But that’s not to say there wasn’t any spirit on display on Tuesday. “Our NHS is NOT on the table,” read one sign, in reference to Woody Johnson, the US ambassador to the UK, indicating that Britain's publicly funded health system could feature in future trade negotiations with the UK.
Some protesters used the gathering in Trafalgar Square, and its ensuing rain-filled march to outside Parliament, as an opportunity to air their opposition to Trump’s stance on immigration, women’s rights and climate change.
“Someone in a position of power should not be denying science, they shouldn't be denying something that is fundamentally undeniable,” said 15-year-old student Izzy Warren, who is part of a coalition of young climate change activists responsible for a series of strikes across the country over the issue.
Behind her, a crowd of thousands chanted: “‘Say it loud say it clear Donald Trump is not welcome here.”
The Farage meeting shows how chaotic the UK political scene is
Barely an hour after Donald Trump's joint press conference with Theresa May ended, all eyes shifted to the spectacle of Nigel Farage, leader of the Brexit Party, being driven into Winfield House, the residence of the US ambassador to London, where Trump is staying.
In the opulent setting of the Foreign Office, Trump was effusive in his praise for the departing May. But the fact that, in the next breath, he was meeting her nemesis, served to underscore the mess the UK's political system is in.
May announced her intention to stand down last month, as her governing Conservative party took a drubbing in the European elections. The winner of that election was none other than Farage, who has capitalized on the government's failure to deliver on the Brexit result.
As Trump stood next to May, he heaped praise on her approach to the Brexit negotiations, said that she was leaving the country in a very good place and even suggested that she might be a better negotiator than the President himself. “I think you deserve a lot of credit. I really do.”
All that will ring a little hollow as he welcomes his "friend" Farage, a man who has twice bought the Conservative Party to its knees over Europe.
Meeting with Trump works for Farage as it plays to his hard Brexiteer base. But the President's limited popularity in the UK makes an endorsement less appealing.
Boris Johnson, the current favorite to replace May, declined a meeting with Trump, citing a previously planned event for his campaign. He did, however, hold a 20-minute phone call with the President.
For Johnson, it’s possible that declining to meet with Trump in person is more useful than a thumping endorsement. Looking too chummy with Trump could come back to bite him, whereas a short phone call shows that Johnson is a mature politician who wants a good relationship with America. Perhaps.
The opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn, meanwhile, spent his afternoon at an anti-Trump rally. This plays well to his base, who loathe Trump's brand of nationalism. One can only imagine how delighted Corbyn was to have Trump call him a “somewhat negative force."
This state visit has been a pleasant distraction from the upcoming mayhem the UK is about to charge headfirst into. But it's hard to ignore the fact that Trump's whirlwind trip has done little more than shake up an already chaotic political landscape.
Nigel Farage seen entering Trump's residence
Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage has been seen entering Winfield House in Regent's Park, the US ambassador's residence in London, where the Trumps are staying during their visit.
A CNN crew saw the Brexit Party leader being driven in to the residence.
There had been speculation about whether Trump would meet Farage during his stay in the UK. The President suggested last week that he might meet Farage, the Brexit Party leader, who he called a "good guy."
The pair could have an interesting conversation: Farage has been a stident critic of Theresa May, who Trump just left a press conference with.
Trump heaps praise on May's handling of Brexit
Throughout their joint press conference in London, Trump was effusive in his praise for Theresa May, particularly in relation to her handling of Brexit. It was a marked change in tone from the last time the US President was in the UK, when he had nothing but criticism for the way negotiations were going.
This time, just as May is about to step down as Prime Minister, Trump praised her efforts to take Britain out of the European Union, saying she had "teed up" a Brexit deal for her successor.
The outgoing British Prime Minister joked that Trump, on his last visit, had proposed suing the EU. May said she had chosen to negotiate.
"I would have sued and settled, maybe, but you never know," Trump replied. And in a startling comment for a president who regards himself as a master dealmaker, he added: "She's probably a better negotiator that I am."
Trump suggested that history would judge May kindly on her handling of Brexit.
Trump also repeated his false claim that he predicted Britain voting for Brexit the day before it happened. "I really predicted what was going to happen, some of you remember that prediction, it was a strong prediction, made at a certain location at a development we were opening the day before it happened," he said.
In fact, Trump spoke about Brexit at his Turnberry golf course about Brexit the day after the Brexit vote.
Britain's health service should be part of a trade deal, Trump says
President Trump suggested that American participation in Britain's National Health Service should be on the table when the two nations negotiate a post-Brexit trade deal.
That will concern anti-Brexit campaigners, who have long warned that relying on a post-Brexit deal would open up the UK's public health system to private US healthcare companies. It's a hot-button issue in the UK, where any sense that the NHS could be "privatized" or otherwise opened up to profit is universally seen as a vote-loser.
In response to Trump's comment, May added: "But the point in making trade deals is, of course, that both sides negotiate and come to an agreement about what should or should not be in that trade deal for the future."
She did not take the opportunity to state a position on whether the health service would be part of that deal.
Trump's suggestion didn't go down well with the UK's Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who is also running to replace May as prime minister. Hancock tweeted that the NHS will "never" be on the table in trade talks on his watch.
Trump says he turned down a meeting with Jeremy Corbyn
Donald Trump said he turned down a meeting with the leader of the UK's opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, describing him as a "negative force."
"I don't know Jeremy Corbyn, never met him, never spoke to him. He wanted to meet today or tomorrow and I decided that I would not do that," Trump said at his joint press conference with Prime Minister May.
Moments before the US President started speaking, Corbyn was addressing an anti-Trump protest nearby.
"I think that he is, from where I come from, somewhat of a negative force," Trump said. I think that people should look to do things correctly as opposed to criticize. I really don't like critics as much as I like and respect people that get things done. So I've decided not to meet."
Corbyn refused to attend Trump's state banquet on Monday, and has been a longtime critic of the President.
Commenting on Trump's attack on London mayor Sadiq Khan, Corbyn told the rally: "I am very disappointed, particularly today on the wonderful festival of Eid, that our mayor of London Sadiq Khan has been attacked in the way that he has ... I am proud that our city has a Muslim mayor."