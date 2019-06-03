Nigel Farage seen entering Trump's residence

Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool /Getty Images

Throughout their joint press conference in London, Trump was effusive in his praise for Theresa May, particularly in relation to her handling of Brexit. It was a marked change in tone from the last time the US President was in the UK, when he had nothing but criticism for the way negotiations were going.

This time, just as May is about to step down as Prime Minister, Trump praised her efforts to take Britain out of the European Union, saying she had "teed up" a Brexit deal for her successor.

"I think it will happen, and I believe the Prime Minister's brought it to a very good point where something will take place in the not-too-distant future, I think she's done a very good job," Trump said.

The outgoing British Prime Minister joked that Trump, on his last visit, had proposed suing the EU. May said she had chosen to negotiate.

"I would have sued and settled, maybe, but you never know," Trump replied. And in a startling comment for a president who regards himself as a master dealmaker, he added: "She's probably a better negotiator that I am."

Trump suggested that history would judge May kindly on her handling of Brexit.

"She has got it, in a sense ... that deal is teed up. I think they have to do something," Trump said. "Perhaps you won't be given the credit you deserve if they do something, but I think you deserve a lot of credit, I really do," he added, as May nodded her thanks.

Trump also repeated his false claim that he predicted Britain voting for Brexit the day before it happened. "I really predicted what was going to happen, some of you remember that prediction, it was a strong prediction, made at a certain location at a development we were opening the day before it happened," he said.

In fact, Trump spoke about Brexit at his Turnberry golf course about Brexit the day after the Brexit vote.