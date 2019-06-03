Trump meets with Theresa May
Nigel Farage seen entering Trump's residence
Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage has been seen entering Winfield House in Regent's Park, the US ambassador's residence in London, where the Trumps are staying during their visit.
A CNN crew saw the Brexit Party leader being driven in to the residence.
There had been speculation about whether Trump would meet Farage during his stay in the UK. The President suggested last week that he might meet Farage, the Brexit Party leader, who he called a "good guy."
The pair could have an interesting conversation: Farage has been a stident critic of Theresa May, who Trump just left a press conference with.
Trump heaps praise on May's handling of Brexit
Throughout their joint press conference in London, Trump was effusive in his praise for Theresa May, particularly in relation to her handling of Brexit. It was a marked change in tone from the last time the US President was in the UK, when he had nothing but criticism for the way negotiations were going.
This time, just as May is about to step down as Prime Minister, Trump praised her efforts to take Britain out of the European Union, saying she had "teed up" a Brexit deal for her successor.
The outgoing British Prime Minister joked that Trump, on his last visit, had proposed suing the EU. May said she had chosen to negotiate.
"I would have sued and settled, maybe, but you never know," Trump replied. And in a startling comment for a president who regards himself as a master dealmaker, he added: "She's probably a better negotiator that I am."
Trump suggested that history would judge May kindly on her handling of Brexit.
Trump also repeated his false claim that he predicted Britain voting for Brexit the day before it happened. "I really predicted what was going to happen, some of you remember that prediction, it was a strong prediction, made at a certain location at a development we were opening the day before it happened," he said.
In fact, Trump spoke about Brexit at his Turnberry golf course about Brexit the day after the Brexit vote.
Britain's health service should be part of a trade deal, Trump says
Donald Trump suggested that American participation in Britain's National Health Service should be on the table when the two nations negotiate a post-Brexit trade deal.
That will concern anti-Brexit campaigners, who have long warned that relying on a post-Brexit deal would open up the UK's public health system to private US healthcare companies. It's a hot-button issue in the UK, where any sense that the NHS could be "privatized" or otherwise opened up to profit is universally seen as a vote-loser.
In response to Trump's comment, May added: "But the point in making trade deals is, of course, that both sides negotiate and come to an agreement about what should or should not be in that trade deal for the future." She did not take the opportunity to state a position on whether the health service would be part of that deal.
Trump says he turned down a meeting with Jeremy Corbyn
Donald Trump said he turned down a meeting with the leader of the UK's opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, describing him as a "negative force."
"I don't know Jeremy Corbyn, never met him, never spoke to him. He wanted to meet today or tomorrow and I decided that I would not do that," Trump said at his joint press conference with Prime Minister May.
Moments before the US President started speaking, Corbyn was addressing an anti-Trump protest nearby.
"I think that he is, from where I come from, somewhat of a negative force," Trump said. I think that people should look to do things correctly as opposed to criticize. I really don't like critics as much as I like and respect people that get things done. So I've decided not to meet."
Corbyn refused to attend Trump's state banquet on Monday, and has been a longtime critic of the President.
Commenting on Trump's attack on London mayor Sadiq Khan, Corbyn told the rally: "I am very disappointed, particularly today on the wonderful festival of Eid, that our mayor of London Sadiq Khan has been attacked in the way that he has ... I am proud that our city has a Muslim mayor."
Trump said he's only seen a "very small" protest. Here's what the anti-Trump rallies looks like.
President Trump said he's seen only a "very, very small group" of protesters during his visit to the UK, despite large crowds gathering to rally against his visit.
He continued: "I didn't see the protesters until just a little while ago, and it was a very, very small group of people put in for political reasons, so it was fake news."
Many of the protesters have gathered at London's Trafalgar Square and Parliament Square, where a "Trump Baby" blimp was inflated.
Here's a look at the protests unfolding today:
Trump says Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt would both make good prime ministers
President Trump said former UK foreign secretary Boris Johnson and current UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt would both make good British prime ministers.
"I know Boris, I like him, I've liked him for a long time," Trump said standing alongside the outgoing UK leader Theresa May.
"I think he would do a very good job," Trump went on, adding of Hunt: "I know Jeremy, I think he would do a very good job."
Trump said he didn't know another contender, Michael Gove, but was assured that he, too, would suffice as prime minister.
As for May, he acknowledged she rejected his advice to sue to EU. But he said that may not have been a mistake.
"She's probably a better negotiator than I am," Trump said.
Trump: It's "more likely" that Mexico tariffs will go into effect
President Trump, asked about his threatened tariffs on Mexico, said he believes the tariffs will go into effect as he scheduled. (They're due to begin on June 10.)
"I think it's more likely that the tariffs go on," Trump said.
Trump has said he's implementing the tariffs because Mexico hasn't acted on immigration.
"Mexico shouldn't allow millions of people to try to enter our country, and they could stop it very quickly," Trump said. "I think they will. If they won't, we're going to put tariffs on. Every month those tariffs go from 5% to 10% to 15% to 20 and then to 25%."
Trump also said if Republicans worked to block the tariffs, they would be mistaken.
"I don't think they will do that. If they do, it's foolish," he said.
"I think it's more likely that the tariffs go on and we will probably be talking during the time that the tariffs are on, and they are going to be paid," Trump said.