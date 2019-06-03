Anti-Trump protest march London sets off

CNN

Demonstrators have set off on a protest march through central London against US President Donald Trump's state visit to the UK.

Crowds are streaming from Trafalgar Square towards the Houses of Parliament, where the "Trump Baby" blimp is slowly being deflated.

Placards reading "No to Racism: No to Trump" are being waved by several protesters, who are chanting "Donald Trump's not welcome here."

Several protesters are also waving EU flags, and making clear their opposition to Brexit and Trump -- which they see as aligned political forces.

But the standout feature of the march is a 16-foot robot depiction of Trump, sitting on a golden toilet and tweeting, which is being pushed along the route by protesters.

ISABEL INFANTES/AFP/Getty Images

As it moves, the robot repeats slogans including "I'm a very stable genius," "no collusion," and "you are fake news."

"I wanted people here to know that people in America do not support Trump," Don Lessem, the American creator of the spectacle, told CNN.

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party will make a speech at the rally later. The party's foreign affairs spokeswoman, Emily Thornberry, earlier described Trump as a "bully" in an interview with CNN.