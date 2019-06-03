Trump meets with Theresa May
Trump says Brexit should happen and will happen
Britain's exit from the European Union will happen and should happen, President Trump says.
Praising his British counterpart Theresa May as doing a good job in handling Brexit, he said the planned divorce would be good for the United Kingdom.
"It wants to have its own borders. It wants to run its own affairs. This is a very, very special place and i think it deserves a special place," Trump said at a joint news conference.
President Trump says US and UK have agreement on Huawei
The United States and the United Kingdom have reached an agreement on Huawei, President Trump says.
"We’ll be able to work out differences," Trump said.
The US has worked to prevent the Chinese telecom giant from developing 5G networks in Europe and elsewhere. US officials have threatened to curb intelligence sharing in countries where the company is allowed to operate.
"We have an incredible intelligence relationship," Trump said.
Trump: London mayor is "a negative force, not a positive force"
President Trump said London Mayor Sadiq Khan is a "negative force" who has done a "poor job" running the city.
Trump was actually asked his thoughts about the leader of the UK's opposition party, Jeremy Corbyn. But after Trump started to answer, the same reporter asked British Prime Minister Theresa May about Khan — and Trump began to talk about the London mayor.
"Well, I think he's been a not very good mayor from what I understand. He's done a poor job, crime is up, a lot of problems," Trump said.
He continued: "And I don't think he should be criticizing a representative of the United States that can do so much good for the United Kingdom." Trump then added: "He should be positive, not negative. He's a negative force, not a positive force."
Some context: Trump and Khan have long exchanged insults. Most recently, Khan compared Trump to a young child after the President called him a "stone-cold loser."
Trump: "There is tremendous potential" for a post-Brexit trade deal with the UK
President Trump said the US will establish a "phenomenal trade deal" with the UK after it leaves the European Union.
"As the UK makes preparations to exit the European Union, the United States is committed to a phenomenal trade deal between the US and the UK," he said. "There is tremendous potential in that trade deal."
British Prime Minister Theresa May has failed to secure Britain's withdrawal from the European Union. Last month, she announced her resignation over that. She's due to step down on Friday.
May: The US and the UK stand together, even if Trump and I sometimes disagree
Prime Minister Theresa May started her remarks at today's news conference by touting her relationship with President Trump — and pointing out that sometimes they disagree.
She thanked Trump and the US for expelling Russians after the nerve attack in the UK and noted that the US and the UK have always "stood together and acted together."
She continued:
President Trump said the US and UK "share many goals and priorities around the world."
NOW: Trump and May hold a press conference
President Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May are holding a joint news conference in London.
Trump spoke with Boris Johnson, but the pair won't meet
Trump phoned former London mayor Boris Johnson on Tuesday and offered him a one-to-one meeting while the President is in London, a British official tells CNN.
Johnson thanked Trump for the invitation, but declined the meeting, to focus on a political event that was happening at the same time, the official said. The President understood.
The 20-minute phone call between the men was friendly and productive, the official said.
Johnson, who is running to replace Theresa May as prime minister, said he was looking forward to catching up with Trump at a later date, the official said.
Trump had floated the idea of meeting with Johnson and Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage last week, but that suggestion won't have gone down well in Downing Street -- both men have been critical of May's Brexit strategy.