Doing a deal with Britain won't be easy for Trump

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

"Stick around, let's do this deal," Donald Trump told the departing British PM Theresa May at a breakfast roundtable this morning.

The only problem? Getting a UK-US deal done will be exceedingly difficult. Once formal discussions on a US-UK trade deal can start, they're likely to last years and could be doomed by a thorny set of political issues.

"Under the current state of play, there really isn't much investment in this at all," said Marc Busch, a professor of international business diplomacy at Georgetown University.

Some background: The European Union is Britain's largest economic partner, accounting for almost 46% of its trade. The United States ranks second, with 18.6% of total UK trade in goods and services.

The White House said Monday that Trump is eager to make economic ties even stronger "through an ambitious new trade agreement." Trump added Tuesday that the deal would be "substantial" and "very fair."

Yet many of the demands made by the Trump administration, which has taken a confrontational approach to trade with both rivals and allies, appear to be non-starters in Britain.

Read more on the pitfalls facing a UK-US trade deal here.