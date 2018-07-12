President Trump in the UKBy Meg Wagner, CNN
What's the view on Trump from the "real" Washington?
From CNN's James Masters
The world's watching Trump's visit to the UK — including the people of Washington (the other one).
Washington, in northeast England, was once a thriving mining town. It's the ancestral home of George Washington.
Former US President Jimmy Carter visited the town in 1977, stopping by Washington OId Hall, where George Washington's family started life in the area.
CNN's James Masters and photographer Mary Turner went to find out what the residents made of Brexit remembered of Carter's visit and more importantly, what they made of Trump.
London mayor: "This protest is not anti-American — far from it"
From CNN's James Masters
London Mayor Sadiq Khan issued a statement ahead of the large-scale protests that are expected in the city tomorrow.
Thousands of people are expected to march through central London on Friday and a "Trump Baby" balloon will be flown close to Parliament.
Here's what Khan said in a statement:
“My message to those coming to the protests in London is that this must be peaceful and good-spirited. To those intent on causing trouble or breaking the law, I simply say: you are not welcome.Around the world, the far-right and nationalist populists are on the rise. This has led to a constant focus on what divides us, rather than what unites us – and the horrific scapegoating of some of the most vulnerable people in our societies.I know Londoners are resolutely opposed to the politics of fear and despair. The US has always stood by our side as a beacon for tolerance, openness and respect. This protest is not anti-American – far from it. Most of those marching on Friday will love the United States, just as I do.But having a special relationship means that we expect the highest standards from each other, and it also means speaking out when we think the values we hold dear are under threat.”
There are fences around the London house where Trump is staying tonight
From CNN's Laura Smith-Spark
President Trump is on his way to the residence of US ambassador Woody Johnson. He'll spend the next few hours at Johnson's residence before meeting UK Prime Minister Theresa May at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire.
Tall metal mesh barricades and concrete blocks have been erected around the perimeter of Johnson's swanky central London residence — called Winfield House — where Trump will spend Thursday night.
Protesters are expected to gather around the residence to greet Trump with a "wall of noise" on Thursday night. Organizers have urged demonstrators to bring "bring pots, drums and vuvuzelas."
Winfield House is the only place where Trump will spend time in central London, where demonstrators are expected to gather in their tens of thousands for a march on Friday afternoon, hours after a giant "Trump baby" balloon is flown near the UK Parliament in an eye-catching stunt.
5 places Trump is visiting during this trip
President Trump just landed in the UK. He'll spend the next two days meeting with British Prime Minster Theresa May and Queen Elizabeth II before heading to Scotland later tomorrow.
Here's a breakdown of where Trump is going:
- The President and first lady Melania Trump will attend a black-tie dinner tonight hosted by May at Blenheim Palace, the birthplace of Winston Churchill.
- The Trumps will spend the night at the US ambassador's residence, Winfield House, which is close to Regent's Park in London.
- On Friday, Trump and May will visit Sandhurst Military Academy, where he'll participate in a military exhibition.
- They will then travel to Chequers, the Prime Minister's official country retreat, for bilateral talks on foreign policy. They'll also have a news conference.
- Trump and the first lady will then go on to Windsor Castle to meet the Queen.
Here's the map:
American citizens in the UK were asked to keep a low profile today. Here's why.
From CNN's James Masters
The US embassy has taken the unusual step of issuing a warning to American citizens in the UK to "keep a low profile" during the visit of President Donald Trump.
There are fears that demonstrations over Trump's three-day visit to the UK, where he will meet with British Prime Minister Theresa May and Queen Elizabeth, could turn violent.
A statement on the US embassy website warns US citizens to "be aware of your surroundings [and] exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings that may become violent."
The largest demonstration is expected in central London on Friday, where a giant "Trump baby" balloon will fly.
President Trump just arrived in the UK
President Trump is wheels down in the United Kingdom. He'll start his day there with a visit with British Prime Minister May.
Tomorrow, Trump and May will visit a defense site and then travel to Chequers, the Prime Minister's official country retreat, for bilateral talks. They'll have a news conference afterward.
Trump and the first lady will then go on to Windsor Castle to meet the Queen.
3 ways the UK is protesting Trump's visit
Protesters are expected to rally during President Trump's visit to the United Kingdom. The US embassy has even warned American citizens in the UK to "keep a low profile" amid fears that protests could turn violent.
Here's a look at a few ways demonstrators are voicing their dissent:
The musical protest
There's a social media campaign to make Green Day's 2004 song "American Idiot" No. 1 in the UK by the time Trump arrives.
The Trump baby balloon
A 19-foot-tall orange balloon — shaped to look like a baby version of Trump — will be flown in central London on Friday. It's expected to sail as high as 98 feet in the air near Parliament.
The rallies
Anti-Trump demonstrations are expected to take place in Bristol, Newcastle, Leeds, Cambridge and Cardiff after Trump arrives today.
A small demonstration is expected to take place near Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire today, the venue for Trump's black-tie dinner with May tonight. Tomorrow, demonstrators are expected to gather near Chequers, the Prime Minister's country residence, where May and Trump will hold a working lunch.
The biggest protest will take place in central London on Friday when thousands are expected to take to the streets to join the "Stop Trump" march.
Trump is on his way to the UK
President Trump has been in Brussels, Belgium, for a NATO summit. Air Force One is wheels up and on its way to the UK now.
Here's a look how Trump's next two days in the UK will go down:
- Tonight, President Trump and first lady Melania Trump black-tie dinner hosted by Prime Minister Theresa May at Blenheim Palace, the birthplace of Winston Churchill.
- The Trumps will spend the night at the US ambassador's residence, Winfield House, by Regent's Park in London.
- Tomorrow, Trump and May will visit a defense site and then travel to Chequers, the Prime Minister's official country retreat, for bilateral talks. They'll have a news conference afterward.
- Trump and the first lady will then go on to Windsor Castle to meet the Queen.
- Later that evening, the Trumps will travel to Scotland, where the President owns two golf properties, Trump Turnberry and Trump Aberdeen. It's not yet been confirmed whether the President will play golf while there for the weekend.
Trump: "I think they like me a lot in the UK"
From CNN's Jeremy Daimond
President Trump is wrapping up at the NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, before he heads to the UK later today. At a post-summit news conference, he told reporters he's OK with protests set to take place in the UK during his visit.
Trump also said he is going to "a pretty hot spot" right now, pointing to the string of resignations from Prime Minister's Theresa May's government.
