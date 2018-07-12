Trump says he feels "unwelcome" in London

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (L) shakes hands with US President Donald Trump (R) as she welcomes Trump and his wife US First Lady Melania Trump for a black-tie dinner with business leaders at Blenheim Palace on July 12, 2018. Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (L) shakes hands with US President Donald Trump (R) as she welcomes Trump and his wife US First Lady Melania Trump for a black-tie dinner with business leaders at Blenheim Palace on July 12, 2018. (BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images)

British Prime Minister Theresa May spoke at a dinner with President Trump and key business leaders Thursday night. Here are a few key lines from the address:

On the US and UK's friendship: "Time and again, the common threads that hold us together — our shared history, our shared values, our shared language and culture — conspire to inspire mutual respect, and to make the United States and the United Kingdom not just the closest of allies, but the dearest of friends."

On confronting Russia: "As was the case in Churchill’s time, and in many years before and since, it’s there in our joint efforts to protect our shared security — whether through targeting Daesh [ISIS] terrorists or standing up to Russian aggression."

On co-investment: "As the largest investors in each other’s economies, with over a trillion dollars of investments between us, the US and UK do an incredible amount of business together. Thousands of US companies have a home in the UK, providing jobs for over million people here. And the strength and breadth of Britain’s contribution to the US economy cannot be understated. The UK is the largest investor in the US, providing nearly a fifth of all foreign investment in your country."

On British companies that employ Americans: "There are thousands of British employers with a long-term presence in the US, providing well-paid work and driving economic growth in every state ... Tomorrow morning, around 24,000 men and women in Michigan will get up and go to work for a UK-owned company ... Another 40,000 will do the same in Ohio. Sixty thousand in Pennsylvania. In Texas, British employers provide work for an incredible 100,000 people. Altogether, from Maine to Alaska, more than a million Americans work for British companies."

On leaving the EU: "Now, as we prepare to leave the European Union, we have an unprecedented opportunity to do more. It’s an opportunity to reach a free trade agreement that creates jobs and growth here in the UK and right across the United States ... It’s also an opportunity to tear down the bureaucratic barriers that frustrate business leaders on both sides of the Atlantic."