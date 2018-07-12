President Trump in the UKBy Meg Wagner, Brian Ries, James Masters and Veronica Rocha, CNN
Trump: Immigration in Europe is "changing the culture" and that's a "very negative thing"
Hours after his wide-ranging interview with The Sun newspaper, in which he said he felt the UK was “losing its culture” because of immigration, Trump doubled down, telling a reporter, "It's been very bad for Europe."
"I think Europe is a place I know very well, and I think that what has happened is very tough. It's a very tough situation. I mean, you see the same terror attacks that I do. We see them a lot," Trump said.
Watch:
Trump says he will "absolutely" ask Russia about election meddling
President Trump again said he will ask Russian President Vladimir Putin about Russian election meddling. The two leaders have a summit on Monday.
"I know you'll ask, 'Will we be talking about meddling?'" Trump said to a reporter. "And I will absolutely bring that up."
He said Putin likely will not admit to meddling.
Watch the moment:
Trump calls British newspaper report "fake news," says he recorded interview
President Trump hit back against an interview with the Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper The Sun in which he said British Prime Minister Theresa May had ignored his advice on Brexit.
"I didn't criticize the prime minister," Trump said. "I have a lot of respect for the prime minister. And unfortunately, there was a story that was done, which was, you know, generally fine. But it didn't put in what I said about the prime minister. And I said tremendous things."
Trump added that he had a recording of the interview and it would support his argument.
In the same interview with the Sun, Trump praised former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson -- who has just walked out of her Cabinet over the issue -- and said May's cherished hope of a free trade deal with the US would be killed off by her softened approach.
Watch:
Trump tells May: Whatever you do on Brexit "is OK with us"
President Trump just told British Prime Minister Theresa May that whatever she decided to do with regards to Brexit "is OK with us" — as long as the US and UK can continue to trade together.
"Once the Brexit process is concluded, and perhaps the UK has left the EU — I don't know what they're going to do, but whatever you do is OK with me. That's your decision. Whatever you're going to do is OK with us. Just make sure we can trade together. That's all that matters."
What Trump said to a British newspaper: The President on Thursday night delivered an astonishing political knifing of the British Prime Minister, comprehensively undermining her fragile position in Britain's tortuous negotiations on leaving the European Union and getting his visit to the country off to the most explosive of starts.
In an interview with the Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper The Sun, Trump said May had ignored his advice on Brexit, he praised former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson -- who has just walked out of her Cabinet over the issue -- and he said May's cherished hope of a free trade deal with the US would be killed off by her softened approach.
"She didn't listen to me," he told The Sun.
Why it matters: Trump's comments represent a stunning intervention in British domestic politics, especially since they came at the end of a week in which she lost three ministers, including Johnson, who said her approach is a betrayal of a referendum vote to leave the EU.
Watch:
Trump brings up NATO defense spending
President Trump, speaking at a press conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May, said NATO allies have agreed to increase their defense spending.
Trump visited the UK after spending two days in Brussels, Belgium for a NATO summit.
"Prime Minister May and I have just come from a very productive NATO summit — that was truly a productive summit, where my top priority was getting other NAO members to pay their full and fair share and the prime minister was right there with me," Trump said. "I want to thank you, prime minister for the United Kingdom’s contribution to our common defense."
Following the NATO summit, several world leaders rejected Trump's assertion that he convinced members to pay more.
Prime Minister May seeks "ambitious trade deal" with US
From CNN’s Simon Cullen
British Prime Minister Theresa May said Friday she is seeking an “ambitious trade deal” with the United States.
This comes just hours after the Sun, one of the UK’s most-read newspapers, unveiled a front-page interview with Donald Trump with the headline “May has wrecked Brexit… US deal is off!”
British prime minister opens Trump joint presser by speaking about US-UK "unity"
British Prime Minister Theresa May opened her remarks ahead of a joint press conference with President Donald Trump by outlining the unity between the two countries.
"No two countries do more together than ours to keep their people safe and prosperous," May said. "And we want to deepen that cooperation even further to meet the shared challenges we face now and in years ahead."
She outlined a number of examples where the two shared common priorities, such as fighting the use of chemical weapons, and ISIS in Syria, sanctions on North Korea, intelligence sharing, military cooperation, terrorism, and creating jobs.
"It is all of our responsibility to ensure that transatlantic unity endures," she added, "for it has been fundamental to the protection and projection of our interests and values for generations."
Trump and May hold hands as they walk to their press conference
Amid fallout over President Trump's comments to a London newspaper saying British Prime Minister "didn't listen" to him on Brexit, the two leaders were seen holding hands as they walked down steps approaching a podium for their joint press conference.
SOON: Trump has a news conference with British prime minister
Any minute now, President Trump will have a news conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May.
It could be awkward: In an interview with The Sun, Trump criticized May over her handling of Brexit.
"I told her how to do it. That will be up to her to say. But I told her how to do it. She wanted to go a different route," he told the tabloid.
Earlier today, Trump declined to comment on the interview. Instead, he said the US-UK relationship is "very, very strong."