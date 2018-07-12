Trump: Immigration in Europe is "changing the culture" and that's a "very negative thing"

President Trump just told British Prime Minister Theresa May that whatever she decided to do with regards to Brexit "is OK with us" — as long as the US and UK can continue to trade together.

"Once the Brexit process is concluded, and perhaps the UK has left the EU — I don't know what they're going to do, but whatever you do is OK with me. That's your decision. Whatever you're going to do is OK with us. Just make sure we can trade together. That's all that matters."

What Trump said to a British newspaper: The President on Thursday night delivered an astonishing political knifing of the British Prime Minister, comprehensively undermining her fragile position in Britain's tortuous negotiations on leaving the European Union and getting his visit to the country off to the most explosive of starts.

In an interview with the Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper The Sun, Trump said May had ignored his advice on Brexit, he praised former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson -- who has just walked out of her Cabinet over the issue -- and he said May's cherished hope of a free trade deal with the US would be killed off by her softened approach.

"She didn't listen to me," he told The Sun.

Why it matters: Trump's comments represent a stunning intervention in British domestic politics, especially since they came at the end of a week in which she lost three ministers, including Johnson, who said her approach is a betrayal of a referendum vote to leave the EU.

