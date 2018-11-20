Peas and Carrots get comfortable in their room at the Willard InterContinental Hotel, after their arrival Sunday in Washington. Peas and Carrots get comfortable in their room at the Willard InterContinental Hotel, after their arrival Sunday in Washington. AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The polls are open for Americans to vote for which turkey will be named the National Thanksgiving Turkey and get the official presidential pardon.

Peas and Carrots both hatched on June 28 in South Dakota — but they have distinct personalities, according to profiles released by the White House.

Carrots — the heavier bird (by two pounds) — has a strong and confident gobble. Carrots loves M&Ms, Elvis and Yoga.

The White House

Meanwhile, Peas has a "boisterous" gobble and dreams of flying one day. Peas loves ice fishing, Brad Paisley and watching planes go by.

The White House

You can vote for your fowl of choice with this Twitter poll.