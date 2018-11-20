President Trump pardons a turkeyBy Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
One of the turkeys just made an appearance in the White House briefing room
One of the turkeys -- Peas? Carrots? We don't know which one -- just made an appearance in the White House briefing room where it refused to respond to reporters' shouted questions asking if it had agreed to anything in exchange for its pardon or whether it plans to recuse itself from the Mueller investigation.
Here's the scene at the White House ahead of turkey pardoning
Meet this year's candidates for National Thanksgiving Turkey
The polls are open for Americans to vote for which turkey will be named the National Thanksgiving Turkey and get the official presidential pardon.
Peas and Carrots both hatched on June 28 in South Dakota — but they have distinct personalities, according to profiles released by the White House.
Carrots — the heavier bird (by two pounds) — has a strong and confident gobble. Carrots loves M&Ms, Elvis and Yoga.
Meanwhile, Peas has a "boisterous" gobble and dreams of flying one day. Peas loves ice fishing, Brad Paisley and watching planes go by.
You can vote for your fowl of choice with this Twitter poll.
Peas or Carrots: You can pick which turkey gets the pardon
The midterms may be behind us, but now the nation is facing another critical vote — and polls close in 30 minutes.
Voters can pick which bird — either Peas or Carrots — they'd like to see get this year's official presidential pardon.
President Trump will pardon the chosen bird at a 1 p.m. ET ceremony today. But don't worry: Both birds will go on to live at "Gobbler's Rest" on the campus of Virginia Tech, where other pardoned birds have resided.
