Closing arguments to begin in E. Jean Carroll defamation trial

By Lauren del Valle, Jeremy Herb, Kara Scannell and Dan Berman, CNN

Updated 8:54 a.m. ET, January 26, 2024
1 min ago

Get caught up: Key takeaways from the last day of testimony and Trump's brief time on the stand

From CNN's Gregory Krieg, Lauren del Valle, Kara Scannell and Allison Morrow

Donald Trump testifies on January 25, in this courtroom sketch.
Donald Trump testifies on January 25, in this courtroom sketch. Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

Donald Trump returned to a Manhattan federal courthouse on Thursday where he took the stand for what was ultimately less than five minutes — including multiple admonishments from Judge Lewis Kaplan — as he seeks to avoid a multimillion-dollar jury verdict against him in the civil defamation trial.

The trial centers on Trump’s 2019 comments about E. Jean Carroll, the writer who last year won a civil verdict over her claim Trump sexually assaulted her in the mid-1990s and then defamed her when she first publicly accused him. Carroll is seeking at least $10 million.

Closing arguments are scheduled for Friday morning and the jury of nine could have the case by lunchtime.

Here’s what to know from Thursday:

  • Trump testifies: After days of back-and-forth teases over whether he would appear, Trump was on the witness stand for mere minutes Thursday. The defense’s questions were effectively pre-cleared by the judge, as Trump was not allowed to re-litigate the verdict from last year. He stood by his previous denial of Carroll's sexual assault accusation and said that he wanted to defend himself, his family and the presidency.
  • Trump plays the victim: Perhaps more interesting than anything he said in court — before or during his testimony — was Trump’s decision to show up in the first place. He was not bound by the court to speak at or attend the trial, at which cameras are not allowed, but did so repeatedly. His appearance on Thursday amounted to another opportunity, in Trump’s estimation, to advance the narrative that he is the victim of a broad conspiracy designed to block his return to office and damage his personal and business reputation.
  • Team Trump attacks Carroll: Trump attorney Alina Habba sought to undermine Carroll’s claims that her safety was at risk as a result of the former president’s disparaging statements about her. While questioning Carroll’s longtime friend Carol Martin, a former television reporter, Habba pointed to texts in which Carroll wrote to Martin that she had no security concerns at the time. The text messages are key to the defense’s strategy of trying to show that Carroll has exaggerated her claims.
  • Carroll's lawyers play the tapes: Carroll’s attorneys played videos for the jury in which Trump attested to his personal wealth and another where the former president disparaged Carroll and denied knowing the writer. Carroll’s lawyers also played clips from earlier depositions and media statements by Trump in which he disparages Carroll as “sick,” threatens to sue her attorney, and rants about the “hoaxes” that have been played on him.
11 min ago

Trump's motorcade is en route to federal civil court

From CNN's Samantha Beech

Donald Trump’s motorcade has departed Trump Tower and is now en route to federal civil court so the former president can attend his civil defamation trial. The trial is expected to get underway at 9:30 a.m. ET with closing arguments.

Trump briefly testified Thursday in his defense, saying he did not instruct anyone to harm E. Jean Carroll and that he wanted to defend himself, his family and the presidency.

A jury will determine what damages, if any, Trump owes Carroll for his 2019 defamatory statements about her sexual assault allegations.

11 min ago

Trump's next big courtroom drama: The US Supreme Court

From CNN's Dan Berman

The next courtroom drama for Donald Trump comes in less than two weeks, when the US Supreme Court hears his arguments for why he should remain on the presidential ballot in Colorado and elsewhere.

CNN Senior Supreme Court Analyst Joan Biskupic writes this morning about how the Republican and conservative legal world is backing Trump, whose lead lawyer designed the Texas six-week abortion ban that directly led to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

The Colorado Supreme Court has ruled that Trump should be disqualified from the state ballot for his role in the attack on the US Capitol based on the insurrection clause in the Constitution’s 14th Amendment.

Read more here.

10 min ago

E. Jean Carroll has arrived to court this morning

From CNN's Samantha Beech

 

E. Jean Carroll arrives outside court in Manhattan, New York, on January 26.
E. Jean Carroll arrives outside court in Manhattan, New York, on January 26. Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

E. Jean Carroll has arrived at the civil federal court in Manhattan where a jury will determine what damages, if any, former president Donald Trump owes her for his 2019 defamatory statements about her sexual assault allegations.

About today: Both sides have rested their cases. The jury is expected to hear closing arguments and begin deliberations Friday. Court resumes at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Carroll's team will present their closing arguments first.

Both sides said in court Thursday they would take about one hour for their closings.

28 min ago

Trump is expected back in court today for closing arguments

From CNN's Kristen Holmes

Former President Donald Trump is expected back in court in New York Friday for the E. Jean Carroll defamation case, according to a source familiar with his plans. 

Trump briefly testified for roughly three minutes in his civil defamation trial Thursday.

Both sides will present closing arguments before the jury starts its deliberations. Jurors will determine how much the former president will have to pay Carroll in damages. She is seeking more than $10 million.

29 min ago

Here's how the jury will be considering whether Carroll is entitled to damages

From CNN's Jeremy Herb, Lauren del Valle and Kara Scannell

Closing arguments in the E. Jean Carroll defamation damages trial against Donald Trump are expected to begin on Friday. After that, the jury will determine how much money, if any, the former president must pay Carroll.

To be awarded money, Carroll has to prove that she is entitled to damages by a preponderance of the evidence, a standard used in civil cases that’s lower than what’s required in criminal trials.

That evidence standard was used in Carroll’s civil defamation case last year, in which a jury found that Carroll proved Trump had sexually abused and defamed her by a preponderance of the evidence, but that she did not prove Trump had raped her, as that crime is narrowly defined by New York’s criminal laws. Trump has appealed the verdict.

Carroll’s case last year, in which she was awarded $5 million for battery and defamation, focused on comments Trump made about Carroll in 2022. The current case is about Trump’s statements when he was president in 2019. Carroll is seeking over $10 million in damages.

After the jury was sworn in, Judge Lewis Kaplan compared the preponderance standard in the case to a scale.

“What a preponderance of the evidence means is that the plaintiff has to produce evidence which, considered in light of all of the facts, leads you to believe that what the plaintiff claims is more likely correct or true than not,” Kaplan said.
“To put it differently, if you were to put the plaintiff’s and the defendant’s evidence on opposite sides of metaphorical scales, the plaintiff has the burden to make the scales tip, even if only slightly, in the plaintiff’s favor,” the judge continued. “If they tip slightly for the plaintiff or heavily for the plaintiff, then the plaintiff has prevailed by a preponderance of the evidence. If they tip even slightly for the defendant or heavily for the defendant, then the defendant prevails on that issue.”