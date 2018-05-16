British publicist Rob Goldstone arrives at a closed door meeting with House Intelligence Committee on Dec. 18. British publicist Rob Goldstone arrives at a closed door meeting with House Intelligence Committee on Dec. 18. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

ob Goldstone, the publicist who helped arranged the meeting promising “dirt” on Hillary Clinton, said he was looking for a "smoking gun" — but ultimately "didn't hear anything" he considered damaging.

Here's the transcript:

Q. This morning you had testified about the June 9th meeting and your actual participation during the meeting. You said that you were awaiting a smoking gun at the meeting, and you were waiting to see if there were to be any reaction to that?

A. Yes, the smoking gun. I mean, I just sent somebody an email that says I'm setting up a meeting for someone that is going to bring you damaging information about somebody who was running to become the President of the United States. I thought that was worthy of the words smoking gun, yes.

Q. So the smoking gun refers to damaging information?

A. Well, yes. I mean, that's the basis on which I requested the meeting. So I thought there might be some -- smoking gun might b e a bit of a ridiculous word to use, but what I was saying was, I expected there to be something that would make people react, and, therefore, there was a reason to have made this request.

Q. So your expectation of going into the meeting was that there would be a smoking gun?

A. Based on what I had requested, I believed there would be some "damaging information," which is why I had been asked to set up the meeting in the first place

Q. Throughout the course of the entire meeting, did you ever hear any damaging information?

A. Well, again, I don't know what would be deemed damaging, but I didn't hear anything that I would deem to be damaging. And I didn’t see anybody react in a way that I believed people would react if they heard damaging information.