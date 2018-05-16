Trump Tower meeting transcripts releasedBy Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
Publicist who helped arrange meeting says he was looking for a "smoking gun"
From CNN's Kara Scannell
ob Goldstone, the publicist who helped arranged the meeting promising “dirt” on Hillary Clinton, said he was looking for a "smoking gun" — but ultimately "didn't hear anything" he considered damaging.
Here's the transcript:
Q. This morning you had testified about the June 9th meeting and your actual participation during the meeting. You said that you were awaiting a smoking gun at the meeting, and you were waiting to see if there were to be any reaction to that?
A. Yes, the smoking gun. I mean, I just sent somebody an email that says I'm setting up a meeting for someone that is going to bring you damaging information about somebody who was running to become the President of the United States. I thought that was worthy of the words smoking gun, yes.
Q. So the smoking gun refers to damaging information?
A. Well, yes. I mean, that's the basis on which I requested the meeting. So I thought there might be some -- smoking gun might b e a bit of a ridiculous word to use, but what I was saying was, I expected there to be something that would make people react, and, therefore, there was a reason to have made this request.
Q. So your expectation of going into the meeting was that there would be a smoking gun?
A. Based on what I had requested, I believed there would be some "damaging information," which is why I had been asked to set up the meeting in the first place
Q. Throughout the course of the entire meeting, did you ever hear any damaging information?
A. Well, again, I don't know what would be deemed damaging, but I didn't hear anything that I would deem to be damaging. And I didn’t see anybody react in a way that I believed people would react if they heard damaging information.
Trump Jr. admits he was "willing to listen" to info on Hillary Clinton at Trump Tower meeting
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz
Donald Trump Jr. said he was interested in the Trump Tower meeting’s possible discussion about Hillary Clinton, according to the transcripts.
He added that the Russians at the meeting gave no information specific to Clinton.
Here's part of the transcripts:
Q. But what is it that specifically you were interested in getting out of that meeting?
A. I was interested in listening to information.
Q. Information on Hillary Clinton?
A. Yes.
Q. Information on Hillary Clinton that came potentially from the Russian government?
A. Again, I had no way of assessing where it came from, but I was willing to listen.
Read the nearly 2,000 pages of transcripts yourself
We're going through them now, and we'll be posting analysis and highlights here. But if you want to read the documents yourself, they're on the Senate Judiciary's website. You can find them all here.
Here's what we know about the meeting (so far)
The Senate Judiciary Committee just released nearly 2,000 pages of transcripts from interviews with Donald Trump Jr. and other participants of a June 2016 Trump Tower meeting.
Here's what we know so far:
- The meeting included Trump Jr., Trump son-in-law Jared Kusher and then-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.
- They were expecting dirt on Hillary Clinton from Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.
- The meeting lasted roughly 20 minutes.
- Trump Jr. has told House investigators that he did not communicate with his father about the meeting before it happened.
Trump Jr. explains why he wouldn't have told his father about the meeting
From CNN's Jeremy Herb
During his testimony, Donald Trump Jr. explained why he wouldn't have told his father about the June 2016 meeting. (Trump Jr. has told House investigators that he did not communicate with his father about the meeting before it happened.)
Here's how he explained it to the committee:
Q. Why wouldn’t you share it with your father given your response that you loved it, especially later in the summer?
A: Because I wouldn't bring him anything that's unsubstantiated, especially from a guy like Rob, before I knew what it was actually about myself.
Trump Jr. also says he doesn’t know whether anyone gave the information about the meeting to his father.
Q. So you did not pass the information along to your father. Do you know if anyone else did?
A. I don't believe they did, but I don't know.
Q. Have you ever asked him if he was given this e-mail or told about this meeting ?
A. No, I haven't.
Q. Has he ever told you whether he saw this e-mail or knew about this meeting?
A. Not that I recall, no.
Trump Jr. says he never spoke to his father about the July statement
From CNN's Jeremy Herb
A portion of the just-released transcript shows that Donald Trump Jr. says he never spoke to his father about drafting the July 8 statement about the Trump Tower meeting
Here's the exchange:
Q: The Washington Post has since reported that your father was involved in drafting your July 8th statement. Is that correct?
A. I don't know. I never spoke to my father about it .
Q. Do you know who did draft that statement?
A. Well, there were numerous statements drafted with counsel and other people were involved and, you know, opined
Q. To the best of your knowledge, did the President provide any edits to the statement or other input?
A. He may have commented through Hope Hicks
Q. And do you know if his comments provided through Hope Hicks were incorporated into the final statement?
A. I believe some may have been, but this was an effort through lots of people, mostly counsel.
Q. Did you ask him to provide any assistance with the statement?
A. No . She asked if I wanted to actually speak to him, and I chose not to because I didn't want to bring him into something that he had nothing to do with.
The just-released documents include transcripts of interviews and statements from key people
From CNN's Jeremy Herb
The committee on Wednesday released transcripts and hundreds of pages of related material from nine people connected to the meeting.
The documents contain a record of closed-door committee interviews with five of the eight meeting attendees, including Trump Jr., British music promoter Rob Goldstone, Russian-American lobbyist Rinat Akhmetshin, translator Anatoli Samochornov and Ike Kaveladze, a Russian with ties to oligarch Aras Agalarov.
The committee's documents also included responses from Veselnitskaya, as well as a statement from Kushner and a page of notes from Manafort.
The committee also included the formal release of the transcript of Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson, who was not at the Trump Tower meeting but whose transcript was unilaterally released in January by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee.
Donald Trump Jr. responds to transcript release
From CNN's Kaitlan Collins
Donald Trump, Jr. — who was in the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting — has responded to Senate Judiciary Committee releasing transcripts.
“I appreciate the opportunity to have assisted the Judiciary Committee in its inquiry. The public can now see that for over five hours I answered every question asked and was candid and forthright with the Committee. I once again thank Chairman Grassley and Ranking Member Feinstein, as well as other members of the Committee and their staff for their courtesy and professionalism.”
Why this meeting has become a central focus of Robert Mueller's investigation
By CNN's Jeremy Herb and Kevin Liptak
The meeting -- and whether President Donald Trump knew about it -- has become a central focus of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, as well as the congressional Russia investigations.
Donald Trump Jr. has told House investigators that he did not communicate with his father about the meeting before it happened.
The White House has said the President weighed in on a misleading statement his son issued after the meeting became publicly known, more than a year later.
"The statement that Don Jr. issued is true," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said. "There's no inaccuracy in the statement. The President weighed in as any father would, based on the limited information that he had."
She added that the matter was "of no consequence."