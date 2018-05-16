Trump Tower meeting transcripts releasedBy Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
Meeting "embarrassing" and "waste of time" from Russian perspective
From CNN's Kara Scannell, Joan Biskupic and Juana Summers
Rob Goldstone, the publicist who helped arranged the meeting, called Emin Agaralov immediately after and told him it was “the most embarrassing thing you’ve ever asked me to do. I’ve just sat in a meeting about adoption.”
Goldstone told lawmakers Agalarov replied, “Adoption?” — which could imply Agalarov didn’t anticipate that to be the topic at the meeting.
Ike Kaveladze, the translator, told lawmaker he spoke with Agaralov about two hours after the meeting, telling him, “That it was complete loss of time, and it was useless meeting.”
Donald Trump Jr. testified that at the conclusion of the June 9, 2016 meeting — which he said lasted for 20 to 30 minutes — Rob Goldstone apologized to him “for what he believed was wasting our time.”
Trump Jr. said he believed there to be a “pretty substantial delta” between the meeting described in Goldstone’s initial email and what actually took place.
He also testified that he imagined there was an element of “showmanship” involved in Goldstone’s setup of the meeting.
The Russian lawyer's presentation seemed to "infuriate" Jared Kushner, meeting organizer says
Rob Goldstone, the publicist who helped arranged the meeting promising “dirt” on Hillary Clinton, said Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya's presentation "agitated" and seemed to "infuriate" Jared Kushner.
"I was really paying no attention until maybe somebody reacted. After a few minutes of this labored presentation, Jared Kushner, who is sitting next to me, appeared somewhat agitated by this and said, I really have no idea what you're talking about. Could you please focus a bit more and maybe just start again? And I recall that she began the presentation exactly where she had begun it last time, almost word for word, which seemed, by his body language, to infuriate him even more.
Goldstone warned meeting "could blow up big"
From CNN's Jeremy Diamond
When news broke in July 2016 about the Trump Tower meeting, publicist Rob Goldstone warned Emin Agalarov on July 9, 2016 that the meeting he had helped set up “could blow up big.”
“I hope this favor was worth it for your dad – it could blow up big,” he said in a text message to Agalarov.
Goldstone explained in his supplemental interview with the Senate committee that Emin Agalarov had asked him to set up the meeting with Trump Jr. after speaking with his dad, Aras Agalarov.
Translator: No one said Russia supported Trump campaign
From CNN's Eli Watkins
Anatoli Samochornov — who attended the meeting as an interpreter for Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya — told the committee investigators that during the meeting, no one said Russia supported the Trump campaign or that Russia opposed the Clinton campaign.
There was no offer to release hacked emails, hack voter systems or anything else "that might reasonably be considered collusion" between the Trump campaign and Russia," Samochornov said.
Here's the transcript:
Q. Turning now to the meeting itself on June 9, 2016, did anyone state that the Russian Government supported Donald Trump's Presidential campaign?
A. No.
Q. Did anyone state that the Russian Government opposed Hillary Clinton 's campaign?
A. No.
Q. Did anyone at the meeting offer to release hacked emails to aid the Trump campaign?
A. No.
Q. Did anyone offer to manufacture or distribute fake news to aid the Trump campaign?
A. No.
Q. Did anyone offer to hack State voter registration systems t o obtain voter data to aid the Trump campaign?
A. No.
Q. Was there any discussion of anything that 11 might reasonably be considered collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian Government?
A. No.
Trump Jr. says he walked in on a post-election meeting between Russian ambassador and Trump officials
Katelyn Polantz
Donald Trump Jr. says he walked in on a meeting between then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, Jared Kushner and Michael Flynn at Trump Tower after the election.
Trump Jr. had not previously acknowledged witnessing even part of this meeting.
The meeting took place in Trump Jr.’s office in the New York skyscraper.
“I came back from the gym and they were in there,” Trump Jr. told the Senate Judiciary Committee.
He said his office was open and he had not known about the meeting before he stumbled upon it.
He denied conversing with Kislyak, but said he may have shaken the ambassador’s hand. He said he knew nothing about what was discussed at the meeting.
Don Jr tells committee he did not tell Trump about meeting beforehand
From CNN's Juana Summers
Donald Trump Jr. testified that he did not tell his father about the June 9, 2016 Trump tower meeting, and that the only people he told about the meeting or Rob Goldstone's offer were Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner.
Here's the transcript:
Q: Prior to the meeting on June 9, 2016 who did you tell about the meeting or about Mr. Goldstone’s underlying offer to pass along information from Russia?
A: I believe only Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort, I made them aware of it.
Q: Was there anyone else?
A: No, not to my recollection.
Q: Did you inform your father about the meeting or the underlying offer prior to the meeting?
A: No, I did not.
Q: Regarding the people you did tell about the meeting before hand, what did you tell them was the purpose of the meeting?
A: I don’t even know if I told them that as covered in my statement. I believe I sent them the e-mail and asked if they could attend.
Q: And how did you communicate with each of the people, Mr. Manafort and Mr. Kushner, about the meeting beforehand? Was it via e-mail or where there phone calls?
A: I only recall e-mail, but I may have had a conversation briefly.
Q: Looking back at Exhibit 1, the first page includes an e-mail from you to Manafort at 12:02 p.m. on June 8, 2016 stating that the meeting had been moved to 4:00 tomorrow at your office, to which Mr. Manafort replied “See you then.” Other than this e-mail chain involving Mr. Goldstone, you, and Mr. Manafort, did you send or receive any e-mails before the June 9th meeting about it?
A: Not that I recall, no.
Q: What is your understanding of Mr. Goldstone’s work?
A: He’s a music manager and I guess former tabloid journalist.
Q: Has the Trump Organization ever paid Mr. Goldstone for work he conducted?
A: Not that I’m aware of, no.
Q: What is your understanding of Mr. Goldstone’s ties with the Russian government, whether direct or indirect, past or present?
A: I’m not aware of any.
Publicist who helped arrange meeting says he thought it was a "bad idea"
From CNN's Kara Scannell
Rob Goldstone, the publicist who helped arranged the meeting promising “dirt” on Hillary Clinton, told lawmakers he didn’t think it was a good idea to set up the meeting with the Trumps at the request of his client Emin Agaralov, a Russian musician, who is the son of Aras Agaralov, a wealthy real estate developer in Moscow.
“I believed it was a bad idea and that we shouldn’t do it. And I gave the reason for that being that I am a music publicist. Politics, I knew nothing about. And I said, neither do you and neither does your father. And the answer was simply, I'm only asking you to get a meeting,” Goldstone told lawmakers.
Goldstone sent the email to set up the meeting after speaking with Emin and being told that Aras Agalarov met with a “well-connected Russian attorney” that morning who had potentially damaging information about Hillary Clinton.
Goldstone said, “No” when asked if he had any reason to believe that the Russian government was making efforts to interfere in the 2016 election.
He also said he did not believe he had communicated with Trump Jr about the Russian government’s support for his father and he said he didn’t believe he had any communications with the Trump organization or campaign prior to reaching out to set up the meeting.
Goldstone said he sent the email to set up the meeting to Trump Jr rather than the presidential candidate because “when Emin said , contact the Trumps, I wasn’t sure if the right way to do it would’ve been through [Trump’s assistant] Rhona Graff or through Don Jr., and I made the call that he was the lesser level, and that I would run this past him first, rather than send it down a more official routing.”
Publicist who helped arrange meeting says he was looking for a "smoking gun"
From CNN's Kara Scannell
Rob Goldstone, the publicist who helped arranged the meeting promising “dirt” on Hillary Clinton, said he was looking for a "smoking gun" — but ultimately "didn't hear anything" he considered damaging.
Here's the transcript:
Q. This morning you had testified about the June 9th meeting and your actual participation during the meeting. You said that you were awaiting a smoking gun at the meeting, and you were waiting to see if there were to be any reaction to that?
A. Yes, the smoking gun. I mean, I just sent somebody an email that says I'm setting up a meeting for someone that is going to bring you damaging information about somebody who was running to become the President of the United States. I thought that was worthy of the words smoking gun, yes.
Q. So the smoking gun refers to damaging information?
A. Well, yes. I mean, that's the basis on which I requested the meeting. So I thought there might be some -- smoking gun might b e a bit of a ridiculous word to use, but what I was saying was, I expected there to be something that would make people react, and, therefore, there was a reason to have made this request.
Q. So your expectation of going into the meeting was that there would be a smoking gun?
A. Based on what I had requested, I believed there would be some "damaging information," which is why I had been asked to set up the meeting in the first place
Q. Throughout the course of the entire meeting, did you ever hear any damaging information?
A. Well, again, I don't know what would be deemed damaging, but I didn't hear anything that I would deem to be damaging. And I didn’t see anybody react in a way that I believed people would react if they heard damaging information.
Trump Jr. admits he was "willing to listen" to info on Hillary Clinton at Trump Tower meeting
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz
Donald Trump Jr. said he was interested in the Trump Tower meeting’s possible discussion about Hillary Clinton, according to the transcripts.
He added that the Russians at the meeting gave no information specific to Clinton.
Here's part of the transcripts:
Q. But what is it that specifically you were interested in getting out of that meeting?
A. I was interested in listening to information.
Q. Information on Hillary Clinton?
A. Yes.
Q. Information on Hillary Clinton that came potentially from the Russian government?
A. Again, I had no way of assessing where it came from, but I was willing to listen.