Donald Trump Jr. testified that he did not tell his father about the June 9, 2016 Trump tower meeting, and that the only people he told about the meeting or Rob Goldstone's offer were Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner.

Here's the transcript:

Q: Prior to the meeting on June 9, 2016 who did you tell about the meeting or about Mr. Goldstone’s underlying offer to pass along information from Russia?

A: I believe only Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort, I made them aware of it.

Q: Was there anyone else?

A: No, not to my recollection.

Q: Did you inform your father about the meeting or the underlying offer prior to the meeting?

A: No, I did not.

Q: Regarding the people you did tell about the meeting before hand, what did you tell them was the purpose of the meeting?

A: I don’t even know if I told them that as covered in my statement. I believe I sent them the e-mail and asked if they could attend.

Q: And how did you communicate with each of the people, Mr. Manafort and Mr. Kushner, about the meeting beforehand? Was it via e-mail or where there phone calls?

A: I only recall e-mail, but I may have had a conversation briefly.

Q: Looking back at Exhibit 1, the first page includes an e-mail from you to Manafort at 12:02 p.m. on June 8, 2016 stating that the meeting had been moved to 4:00 tomorrow at your office, to which Mr. Manafort replied “See you then.” Other than this e-mail chain involving Mr. Goldstone, you, and Mr. Manafort, did you send or receive any e-mails before the June 9th meeting about it?

A: Not that I recall, no.

Q: What is your understanding of Mr. Goldstone’s work?

A: He’s a music manager and I guess former tabloid journalist.

Q: Has the Trump Organization ever paid Mr. Goldstone for work he conducted?

A: Not that I’m aware of, no.

Q: What is your understanding of Mr. Goldstone’s ties with the Russian government, whether direct or indirect, past or present?

A: I’m not aware of any.