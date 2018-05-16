A portion of the just-released transcript shows that Donald Trump Jr. says he never spoke to his father about drafting the July 8 statement about the Trump Tower meeting

Here's the exchange:

Q: The Washington Post has since reported that your father was involved in drafting your July 8th statement. Is that correct?

A. I don't know. I never spoke to my father about it .

Q. Do you know who did draft that statement?

A. Well, there were numerous statements drafted with counsel and other people were involved and, you know, opined

Q. To the best of your knowledge, did the President provide any edits to the statement or other input?

A. He may have commented through Hope Hicks

Q. And do you know if his comments provided through Hope Hicks were incorporated into the final statement?

A. I believe some may have been, but this was an effort through lots of people, mostly counsel.

Q. Did you ask him to provide any assistance with the statement?

A. No . She asked if I wanted to actually speak to him, and I chose not to because I didn't want to bring him into something that he had nothing to do with.