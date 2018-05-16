"We are sincerely happy": Read the congratulatory message a Russian oligarch sent Trump after he won the election

Rinat Akhmetshin, the Russian-American lobbyist, described how the Trump campaign members met the presentation on the Ziff brothers and adoptions by Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya with boredom.

“There were no questions. I could tell like he — Trump, Jr., he just instantly lost interest about those things. And she probably felt this,” Akhmetshin testified. "[It was] almost like palpable that he was kind of -- lost interest."

As Veselnitskaya talked about the adoption issue, “You could tell that they were not interested, and they were like looking at their iPhones or like, you know, just looking the other way, their watch,” Akhmetshin said.

Paul Manafort, throughout the meeting, leaned back in his chair, absorbed by his Blackberry.

“Manafort was like on his — I believe it’s a BlackBerry, so he was just sitting in the chair which kind of goes back. He was almost like lying there, like, you know, on his phone and it’s throughout the whole meeting,” Akhmetshin said.