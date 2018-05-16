Read the nearly 2,000 pages of transcripts yourself

During his testimony, Donald Trump Jr. explained why he wouldn't have told his father about the June 2016 meeting. (Trump Jr. has told House investigators that he did not communicate with his father about the meeting before it happened.)

Here's how he explained it to the committee:

Q. Why wouldn’t you share it with your father given your response that you loved it, especially later in the summer?

A: Because I wouldn't bring him anything that's unsubstantiated, especially from a guy like Rob, before I knew what it was actually about myself.

Trump Jr. also says he doesn’t know whether anyone gave the information about the meeting to his father.

Q. So you did not pass the information along to your father. Do you know if anyone else did?

A. I don't believe they did, but I don't know.

Q. Have you ever asked him if he was given this e-mail or told about this meeting ?

A. No, I haven't.

Q. Has he ever told you whether he saw this e-mail or knew about this meeting?

A. Not that I recall, no.