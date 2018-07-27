NYPD looking into reports of 3 suspicious packages at Trump Tower

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, suggested today that the President's son, Donald Trump Jr., opened himself up to perjury charges, claiming that he lied under oath when testifying before lawmakers.

Schiff, a Democrat from California, was speaking to a CNN report that the President's former attorney, Michael Cohen, claims that then-candidate Trump knew in advance about meeting in Trump Tower in which Russians were expected to offer his campaign dirt on Hillary Clinton.

In an interview with CNN, Schiff said the report is significant because it raises questions about the Trump Jr. testimony before lawmakers.

"It's significant because it would mean that the President's son lied about it under oath," Schiff said.

"Did the President have any role in the false testimony before Congress? There's another important issue there in terms of whether perjury was committed. This opens up a whole host of questions that Bob Mueller will need to get to the bottom of."

What Trump Jr. told lawmakers

During a hearing with the Senate Judiciary Committee, Trump Jr. said he did not inform his father about the meeting ahead of time, because he didn't want to bring him "unsubstantiated" information.