President Trump todayBy Meg Wagner and Veronica Rocha, CNN
NYPD looking into reports of 3 suspicious packages at Trump Tower
From CNN’s Brynn Gingras
The New York Police Department is responding to a report of three suspicious packages at three different locations inside Trump Tower in Manhattan, a law enforcement source told CNN.
Emergency services and a bomb squad can be seen on site.
Robert Mueller and Donald Trump Jr. spotted at same airport gate this morning
Special counsel Robert Mueller and Donald Trump Jr. were spotted this morning by POLITICO Playbook waiting at the same gate at Washington's Ronald Reagan National Airport.
It appeared both were waiting for their flights at the 35X gate.
This gate spotting comes as new details surfaced surrounding the Trump Jr. meeting at Trump Tower in 2016.
Michael Cohen, President Trump's former personal attorney, claims Trump knew about the June 2016 meeting with Russians to get dirt on Hillary Clinton, CNN reported Thursday.
Some of the times team Trump denied he knew about the meeting
From CNN's Marshall Cohen
President Donald Trump's longtime fixer Michael Cohen claims Trump knew in real-time about the June 2016 meeting with Russians to get dirt on Hillary Clinton, CNN reported Thursday.
If true, Cohen's claim would contradict repeated denials from Trump, Donald Trump Jr., both of their lawyers and other administration officials, who maintain that Trump learned about the meeting in 2017. Here's a tally of some of these denials:
- President Trump: 4
- Donald Trump Jr.: 5
- Trump's lawyer Jay Sekulow: 6
- Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani: 2
- Trump Jr. attorney Alan Futerfas: 1
- Sarah Sanders: 1
Why Rudy Giuliani thinks Cohen is lying
Rudy Giuliani, the President's attorney, told CNN's Chris Cuomo on Thursday that Michael Cohen has "been lying all week, he's been lying for years."
Giuliani also said Cohen, Trump's former personal attorney, is "the kind of witness that can really destroy your whole case." He called Cohen a "pathological liar."
Congressman suggests Donald Trump Jr. opened himself up to perjury charges
Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, suggested today that the President's son, Donald Trump Jr., opened himself up to perjury charges, claiming that he lied under oath when testifying before lawmakers.
Schiff, a Democrat from California, was speaking to a CNN report that the President's former attorney, Michael Cohen, claims that then-candidate Trump knew in advance about meeting in Trump Tower in which Russians were expected to offer his campaign dirt on Hillary Clinton.
In an interview with CNN, Schiff said the report is significant because it raises questions about the Trump Jr. testimony before lawmakers.
"Did the President have any role in the false testimony before Congress? There's another important issue there in terms of whether perjury was committed. This opens up a whole host of questions that Bob Mueller will need to get to the bottom of."
What Trump Jr. told lawmakers
During a hearing with the Senate Judiciary Committee, Trump Jr. said he did not inform his father about the meeting ahead of time, because he didn't want to bring him "unsubstantiated" information.
Putin says he's invited Trump to Russia. The White House says it's open to the trip.
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said President Trump is open to visiting Moscow if he gets a formal invite from Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Earlier today, Putin said he is ready to go to Washington and has invited President Trump to Moscow — but there “has to be necessary conditions."
“We are ready for such meetings, we are ready to invite President Trump to Moscow. He has this invitation already and I told him about it,” Putin said.
The White House earlier this week announced that a proposed Trump-Putin summit in Washington DC had been put on hold. While the White House initially said the meeting would happen this fall, officials now say it has been delayed until 2019.
What we know about the 2016 Trump Tower meeting
Michael Cohen — President Trump's former personal attorney — claims that then-candidate Trump knew in advance about meeting in Trump Tower. (Note: Trump has denied this claim is true.)
Here's what we know about the meeting:
- What happened: The June 2016 meeting, just months before the presidential election, involved senior members of the Trump campaign and a Russian lawyer.
- Who was there: Donald Trump Jr., President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, and then-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort all attended. There were four Russians in the room.
- What it was about: The meeting was arranged after a publicist who knew Trump Jr. told him in emails — in no uncertain terms — that a senior Russian official "offered to provide the Trump campaign" with damaging information about Hillary Clinton, and that the outreach was "part of Russia and its government's support for Mr. Trump."
- An important note: At the time, the Russian operation to covertly boost Trump's candidacy wasn't publicly known. Trump Jr. responded, "if it's what you say, I love it," and started to arrange the meeting.
- How team Trump responded: After news of the meeting broke in July 2017, the Trump team offered misleading explanations and changed their story several times. But one claim stayed consistent: Trump had no knowledge of the meeting beforehand, wasn't told about it afterward and first learned about it one year later.
Trump ignores questions about Michael Cohen and Vladimir Putin
From CNN’s Allie Malloy
Trump did not answer questions on Russia, the Karen McDougal payment and his former attorney Michael Cohen.
Why we're talking about these topics today:
Russia: Russian President Putin, speaking at the BRICs summit in Johannesburg on Friday, said he is ready to go to Washington and has invited President Trump to Moscow, but there “has to be necessary conditions." Earlier this week, the White House said a possible Trump-Putin summit in DC has been delayed until 2019.
Michael Cohen: Cohen, Trump's former personal attorney, claims that then-candidate Trump knew in advance about meeting in Trump Tower in which Russians were expected to offer his campaign dirt on Hillary Clinton, sources with knowledge tell CNN.
The payment: Presidential candidate Donald Trump is heard on tape discussing with Cohen how they would buy the rights to a Playboy model's story about an alleged affair Trump had with her years earlier, according to the audio recording of the conversation.
Trump on foreign trade abuses: "That ended"
From CNN’s Jeremy Diamond
President Trump claimed he has "ended" efforts by foreign countries to abuse the US in trade and steal American jobs, even as the trade feuds he has engaged in are still ongoing on several fronts.
Trump argued that the US has been "abused like no nation has ever been abused on trade before," including by US allies.