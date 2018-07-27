President Trump todayBy Meg Wagner and Veronica Rocha, CNN
Putin says he's invited Trump to Russia. The White House says it's open to the trip.
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said President Trump is open to visiting Moscow if he gets a formal invite from Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Earlier today, Putin said he is ready to go to Washington and has invited President Trump to Moscow — but there “has to be necessary conditions."
“We are ready for such meetings, we are ready to invite President Trump to Moscow. He has this invitation already and I told him about it,” Putin said.
The White House earlier this week announced that a proposed Trump-Putin summit in Washington DC had been put on hold. While the White House initially said the meeting would happen this fall, officials now say it has been delayed until 2019.
What we know about the 2016 Trump Tower meeting
Michael Cohen — President Trump's former personal attorney — claims that then-candidate Trump knew in advance about meeting in Trump Tower. (Note: Trump has denied this claim is true.)
Here's what we know about the meeting:
- What happened: The June 2016 meeting, just months before the presidential election, involved senior members of the Trump campaign and a Russian lawyer.
- Who was there: Donald Trump Jr., President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, and then-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort all attended. There were four Russians in the room.
- What it was about: The meeting was arranged after a publicist who knew Trump Jr. told him in emails — in no uncertain terms — that a senior Russian official "offered to provide the Trump campaign" with damaging information about Hillary Clinton, and that the outreach was "part of Russia and its government's support for Mr. Trump."
- An important note: At the time, the Russian operation to covertly boost Trump's candidacy wasn't publicly known. Trump Jr. responded, "if it's what you say, I love it," and started to arrange the meeting.
- How team Trump responded: After news of the meeting broke in July 2017, the Trump team offered misleading explanations and changed their story several times. But one claim stayed consistent: Trump had no knowledge of the meeting beforehand, wasn't told about it afterward and first learned about it one year later.
Trump ignores questions about Michael Cohen and Vladimir Putin
From CNN’s Allie Malloy
Trump did not answer questions on Russia, the Karen McDougal payment and his former attorney Michael Cohen.
Why we're talking about these topics today:
Russia: Russian President Putin, speaking at the BRICs summit in Johannesburg on Friday, said he is ready to go to Washington and has invited President Trump to Moscow, but there “has to be necessary conditions." Earlier this week, the White House said a possible Trump-Putin summit in DC has been delayed until 2019.
Michael Cohen: Cohen, Trump's former personal attorney, claims that then-candidate Trump knew in advance about meeting in Trump Tower in which Russians were expected to offer his campaign dirt on Hillary Clinton, sources with knowledge tell CNN.
The payment: Presidential candidate Donald Trump is heard on tape discussing with Cohen how they would buy the rights to a Playboy model's story about an alleged affair Trump had with her years earlier, according to the audio recording of the conversation.
Trump on foreign trade abuses: "That ended"
From CNN’s Jeremy Diamond
President Trump claimed he has "ended" efforts by foreign countries to abuse the US in trade and steal American jobs, even as the trade feuds he has engaged in are still ongoing on several fronts.
Trump argued that the US has been "abused like no nation has ever been abused on trade before," including by US allies.
Trump thanks North Korea's Kim Jong Un for returning US troops' possible remains
President Trump thanked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for returning what is believed to be the remains of US troops killed during the Korean War.
"I want to thank Chairman Kim for keeping his word. We have many others coming. But I want to thank Chairman Kim — in front of the media — for fulfilling a promise that he made to me. And I'm sure that he will continue to fulfill that promise as they search and search and search," Trump said.
Trump said the possible remains are currently on a plane heading back to the US. Vice President Mike Pence will receive the remains, Trump said.
Trump: "This isn’t a one-time shot"
From CNN's Jeremy Diamond
President Trump on Friday seized on a strong GDP growth rate for the second quarter of the year to tout the economic gains made during his presidency and argued the US is experiencing an economic boom.
The US economy grew at a 4.1% annual rate in the second quarter of the year, a figure Trump touted as "amazing" and sustainable -- even as economists caution economic growth for the second half of the year will likely be slower.
The President was flanked by Vice President Mike Pence and his top economic advisers, including Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney.
President Trump touts fastest US economic growth since 2014
Speaking on the White House lawn, Trump touted newly released economic numbers.
Earlier this morning, a new report showed that second-quarter economic growth came in at an annual rate of 4.1%. That was the best showing since the third quarter of 2014.
Watch more:
SOON: President Trump speaks at the White House
President Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks about the economy at 9:30 a.m. on the White House South Lawn, Deputy White House press secretary Lindsay Walters said.
The remarks follow this morning's economic growth report: Second-quarter economic growth came in at an annual rate of 4.1%, the government said Friday. That was the best showing since the third quarter of 2014.
We're talking about the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting. Here's why.
From CNN's Jim Sciutto, Carl Bernstein and Marshall Cohen
Michael Cohen, President Trump's former personal attorney, claims that then-candidate Trump knew in advance about the June 2016 meeting in Trump Tower in which Russians were expected to offer his campaign dirt on Hillary Clinton, sources with knowledge tell CNN. Cohen is willing to make that assertion to special counsel Robert Mueller, the sources said.
Cohen's claim would contradict repeated denials by Trump, Donald Trump Jr., their lawyers and other administration officials who have said that the President knew nothing about the Trump Tower meeting until he was approached about it by The New York Times in July 2017.
Cohen alleges that he was present, along with several others, when Trump was informed of the Russians' offer by Trump Jr. By Cohen's account, Trump approved going ahead with the meeting with the Russians, according to sources.