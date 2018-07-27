Putin says he's invited Trump to Russia. The White House says it's open to the trip.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said President Trump is open to visiting Moscow if he gets a formal invite from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“President Trump looks forward to having President Putin to Washington after the first of the year, and he is open to visiting Moscow upon receiving a formal invitation," Sanders said.

Earlier today, Putin said he is ready to go to Washington and has invited President Trump to Moscow — but there “has to be necessary conditions."

“We are ready for such meetings, we are ready to invite President Trump to Moscow. He has this invitation already and I told him about it,” Putin said.

The White House earlier this week announced that a proposed Trump-Putin summit in Washington DC had been put on hold. While the White House initially said the meeting would happen this fall, officials now say it has been delayed until 2019.