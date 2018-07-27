Trump ignores questions about Michael Cohen and Vladimir Putin

Trump did not answer questions on Russia, the Karen McDougal payment and his former attorney Michael Cohen.

Why we're talking about these topics today:

Russia: Russian President Putin said he is ready to go to Washington and has invited President Trump to Moscow, but there “has to be necessary conditions,” while speaking at the BRICs summit in Johannesburg on Friday. Earlier this week, the White House said a possible Trump-Putin summit in DC has been delayed until 2019.

Michael Cohen: Cohen, Trump's former personal attorney, claims that then-candidate Trump knew in advance about meeting in Trump Tower in which Russians were expected to offer his campaign dirt on Hillary Clinton, sources with knowledge tell CNN.