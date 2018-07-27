President Trump todayBy Meg Wagner, CNN
Trump ignores questions about Michael Cohen and Vladimir Putin
From CNN’s Allie Malloy
Trump did not answer questions on Russia, the Karen McDougal payment and his former attorney Michael Cohen.
Why we're talking about these topics today:
Russia: Russian President Putin said he is ready to go to Washington and has invited President Trump to Moscow, but there “has to be necessary conditions,” while speaking at the BRICs summit in Johannesburg on Friday. Earlier this week, the White House said a possible Trump-Putin summit in DC has been delayed until 2019.
Michael Cohen: Cohen, Trump's former personal attorney, claims that then-candidate Trump knew in advance about meeting in Trump Tower in which Russians were expected to offer his campaign dirt on Hillary Clinton, sources with knowledge tell CNN.
The payment: Presidential candidate Donald Trump is heard on tape discussing with Cohen how they would buy the rights to a Playboy model's story about an alleged affair Trump had with her years earlier, according to the audio recording of the conversation.
Trump on foreign trade abuses: "That ended"
From CNN’s Jeremy Diamond –
President Trump claimed he has "ended" efforts by foreign countries to abuse the US in trade and steal American jobs, even as the trade feuds he has engaged in are still ongoing on several fronts.
Trump argued that the US has been "bused like no nation has ever been abused on trade before," including by US allies.
Trump thanks North Korea's Kim Jong Un for returning US troops' possible remains
President Trump thanked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for returning the what is believed to be the remains of US troops killed during the Korean War.
"I want to thank chairman Kim for keeping his word. We have many others coming. But I want to thank chairman Kim — in front of the media — for fulfilling a promise that he made to me. And I'm sure that he will continue to fulfill that promise as they search and search and search," Trump said.
Trump said the possible remains are currently on a plane heading back to the US. Vice President Mike Pence will greet the remains, Trump said.
Trump: "This isn’t a one-time shot"
From CNN's Jeremy Diamond
President Trump on Friday seized on a strong GDP growth rate for the second quarter of the year to tout the economic gains made during his presidency and argued the US is experiencing an economic boom.
The US economy grew at a 4.1% annual rate in the second quarter of the year, a figure Trump touted as "amazing" and sustainable -- even as economists caution economic growth for the second half of the year will likely be slower.
The President was flanked by Vice President Mike Pence and his top economic advisers, including Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney.
President Trump touts fastest US economic growth since 2014
Speaking on the White House lawn, Trump touted newly released economic numbers.
Earlier this morning, a new report showed that second-quarter economic growth came in at an annual rate of 4.1%. That was the best showing since the third quarter of 2014.
We're talking about the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting. Here's why.
Michael Cohen, President Trump's former personal attorney, claims that then-candidate Trump knew in advance about the June 2016 meeting in Trump Tower in which Russians were expected to offer his campaign dirt on Hillary Clinton, sources with knowledge tell CNN. Cohen is willing to make that assertion to special counsel Robert Mueller, the sources said.
Cohen's claim would contradict repeated denials by Trump, Donald Trump Jr., their lawyers and other administration officials who have said that the President knew nothing about the Trump Tower meeting until he was approached about it by The New York Times in July 2017.
Cohen alleges that he was present, along with several others, when Trump was informed of the Russians' offer by Trump Jr. By Cohen's account, Trump approved going ahead with the meeting with the Russians, according to sources.