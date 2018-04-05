President Donald Trump revived his claim that millions of people voted illegally in the 2016 election, claiming that "millions and millions" of people voted multiple times in the election.

"In many places the same person in California votes many times," said Trump, at the official White House event in West Virginia on tax cuts. "They always like to say, 'Oh that's a conspiracy theory.' It's not a conspiracy theory. Millions and millions of people and it's very hard because the state guards their records."

Trump has made this claim before.

Trump established a commission in May after claiming without evidence that massive voter fraud had cost him the popular vote, and he appointed Vice President Mike Pence and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to lead the panel.

The commission was shut down in January without finding any evidence of such massive voter fraud.