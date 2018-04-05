Samantha Dravis, the associate administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency’s office of policy, has submitted her resignation, her attorney told CNN this morning.

“It has been an honor to serve in this role at EPA, and I am enormously grateful for the opportunity," Dravis said in a statement to CNN. "I wish Administrator Pruitt and all of the public servants at EPA the very best.”

Dravis is considered to be be one of the aides closest to EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, and she has been responsible in the last year for carrying out much of the deregulation policy that has been so controversial.

Why Pruitt is in the news

The resignation news comes in a week where Pruitt can't seem to escape negative headlines.

Earlier this week, the White House said it is "looking into" the embattled EPA administrator's housing situation amid reports that he rented a room in Washington, DC, from the family of an energy lobbyist.

Meanwhile, a senator has said that Pruitt's 24-hour security in Washington allegedly extends to at least some of his personal trips.

