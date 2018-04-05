President Trump travels to West VirginiaBy Veronica Rocha and Meg Wagner, CNN
2 Republicans running for Senate will be at Trump’s event
From CNN's Jeremy Diamond
President Trump’s visit to West Virginia is not officially a campaign event, but the 2018 midterms will be front of mind as Trump arrives here to tout his tax reform legislation.
With two of the Republican candidates vying to run against Sen. Joe Manchin in attendance, Trump is expected to draw attention to the Democratic senator’s opposition to the tax reform bill, a senior White House official said.
The official declined to predict whether Trump will mention Manchin by name, but said the President is expected to focus on the benefits of the bill and the lack of Democratic support drew.
Also notable: the controversial Republican vying for the party’s nomination, Don Blankenship who was in prison just last year for conspiracy to commit mine safety violations, will not be in attendance.
Instead, two of his opponents — Rep. Evan Jenkins and West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey — will get screen time with Trump.
One of Scott Pruitt's top aides is resigning
From CNN's Sara Ganim
Samantha Dravis, the associate administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency’s office of policy, has submitted her resignation, her attorney told CNN this morning.
“It has been an honor to serve in this role at EPA, and I am enormously grateful for the opportunity," Dravis said in a statement to CNN. "I wish Administrator Pruitt and all of the public servants at EPA the very best.”
Dravis is considered to be be one of the aides closest to EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, and she has been responsible in the last year for carrying out much of the deregulation policy that has been so controversial.
Why Pruitt is in the news
The resignation news comes in a week where Pruitt can't seem to escape negative headlines.
Earlier this week, the White House said it is "looking into" the embattled EPA administrator's housing situation amid reports that he rented a room in Washington, DC, from the family of an energy lobbyist.
Meanwhile, a senator has said that Pruitt's 24-hour security in Washington allegedly extends to at least some of his personal trips.
Watch more:
What happened the other 3 times President Trump visited West Virginia
Today marks Trump's fourth visit to West Virginia since taking office. Here's a look at his last three trips:
In July, Trump attended the Boy Scout Jamboree in Glen Jean. He talked politics at the traditionally non-political event, bringing up his surprise election win and decrying "fake news." An official with the Boy Scouts of America later apologized to the Scouting community for the political of Trump's speech.
Trump returned to West Virginia a month later. In August, he held a campaign rally in Huntington, where he called the Russia story "total fabrication." He also touted gains in the stock market and said his administration has already kept its campaign promises to coal workers.
Trump's latest trip to the state came in February, when he spoke at the GOP congressional retreat in White Sulphur Springs. Trump told Republican lawmakers that they need to compromise with Democrats — or win more seats in 2018.
Trump's going to West Virginia. Here's what's happening back in Washington.
Trump is frustrated with his top military brass and national security team over Syria. This team advised Trump on Tuesday that an immediate withdrawal of US troops from Syria would be unwise, people familiar with the matter said. Earlier this week, Trump said he wanted to "get out" of Syria."
Meanwhile, Trump's administration is expected to sanction "several" Russian oligarchs with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin over 2016 election interference, according to two senior administration officials.
The officials said the sanctions will likely come later this week.
Scrutiny of Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt is ongoing. On Wednesday, the White House said Trump is not OK with the deal Pruitt received to rent a room in Washington from the family of an energy lobbyist.
And then there's the US-Mexico border. The President has ordered National Guard troops to the southern border. Earlier today, he took credit for what he said was a decades-low drop in border crossings from Mexico.
Trump also said in his Thursday tweet that the migrant caravan moving toward the US-Mexico border has "largely broken up thanks to the strong immigration laws of Mexico and their willingness to use them so as not to cause a giant scene at our Border." The caravan, however, is only dispersing into smaller groups after reaching Mexico City.
What to expect from Trump's West Virginia trip
Trump is traveling to White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, today — his fourth trip to the state since taking office.
The White House says he'll have a roundtable discussion with local business leaders and employees about the GOP tax cut, passed in December.
Watch more from when Trump signed the tax cut bill into law: