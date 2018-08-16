At the start of his cabinet meeting today, President Trump offered his “warmest best wishes and sympathies” to the family of Aretha Franklin.

He described her as a person he knew well and who worked for him. Trump also said her “legacy will thrive and inspire” many generations.

Franklin has performed at several Trump properties, including Trump Castle and Trump Taj Mahal.

Here's Trump's full remarks:

"I want to begin today by expressing my condolences to the family of a person I knew well. She worked for me on numerous occasions. She was terrific — Aretha Franklin — on her passing. She brought joy to millions of lives and her extraordinary legacy will thrive and inspire many generations to come. She was given a great gift from God — her voice, and she used to well. People loved Aretha. She was a special woman. So just want to pass on my warmest best wishes and sympathies to her family."