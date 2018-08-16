President Trump todayBy Meg Wagner and Veronica Rocha, CNN
Trump starts his cabinet meeting by remembering Aretha Franklin
At the start of his cabinet meeting today, President Trump offered his “warmest best wishes and sympathies” to the family of Aretha Franklin.
He described her as a person he knew well and who worked for him. Trump also said her “legacy will thrive and inspire” many generations.
Franklin has performed at several Trump properties, including Trump Castle and Trump Taj Mahal.
5 questions reporters may try to ask Trump today
Reporters will likely have a chance to ask President Trump questions today after he speaks at his 11:30 a.m. ET cabinet meeting.
Here are some of the questions that could come up:
- Why did you revoke former CIA director John Brennan's security clearance?
- You mentioned in a statement that you're still considering revoking the security clearances of several other former officials. When will you decide, and what factors will go into those considerations?
- Brennan says this is part of an effort to "suppress freedom of speech & punish critics." Are you targeting your rivals with these possible revocations?
- About 350 newspapers across the country are running statements today supporting the free press and decrying your attacks against the media. What's your response?
- What's the latest on your legal team's negotiations with special counsel Robert Mueller for a possible interview?
Trump revoked John Brennan's security clearance. He's also looking at several others.
President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he had revoked former CIA director John Brennan's security clearance, marking an unprecedented use of a president's authority over the classification system to strike back at one of his prominent critics.
Brennan is the first former national security official to see his security clearance revoked since the White House announced last month that Trump was considering taking that action against several of his most vocal critics in the national security world.
The White House provided no evidence that Brennan has misused his security clearance since leaving government.
Why this matters: The decision came as the White House was looking to turn the page on a news cycle that for several days has been dominated by startling allegations leveled against Trump by Omarosa Manigault-Newman, a former senior White House official and longtime Trump adviser.
Trump is also considering revoking the security clearances of several others:
- James Clapper, former director of National Intelligence
- James Comey, former FBI director (who was fired by Trump)
- Michael Hayden, former director of the National Security Agency
- Sally Yates, former US deputy attorney general
- Susan Rice, former United States national security advisor
- Andrew McCabe, former deputy director of the FBI
- Peter Strzok, former FBI agent
- Lisa Page, former lawyer for the FBI
- Bruce Ohr, former associate deputy attorney general