The White House and FEMA are "actively monitoring" the "alarming images" from the wildfires in California, Sarah Sanders told reporters at the Wednesday briefing.

The White House is working with FEMA to "ensure federal assistance is provided as quickly as possible," she said, noting that President Trump declared a state of emergency on Saturday.

FEMA is coordinating with eight different departments and agencies to support recovery efforts, she said.

"The President will continue to monitor this ongoing emergency and make sure the people of California receive the assistance to keep them safe and recover," she said.