Follow the White House press briefingBy Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
White House and FEMA "actively monitoring" California wildfires
From CNN's Betsy Klein
The White House and FEMA are "actively monitoring" the "alarming images" from the wildfires in California, Sarah Sanders told reporters at the Wednesday briefing.
The White House is working with FEMA to "ensure federal assistance is provided as quickly as possible," she said, noting that President Trump declared a state of emergency on Saturday.
FEMA is coordinating with eight different departments and agencies to support recovery efforts, she said.
"The President will continue to monitor this ongoing emergency and make sure the people of California receive the assistance to keep them safe and recover," she said.
Trump asking Sessions to end the Russia probe is an "opinion," not an "order," Sanders says
From CNN's Betsy Klein
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was just asked about Trump's tweet this morning in which the President said Attorney General Jeff Sessions should end special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election interference.
Sanders said the tweet was not an order, but rather just Trump's opinion.
Here's Sander's full response:
"It’s not an order. It’s the President’s opinion, and it’s ridiculous that all of the corruption and dishonesty that’s gone on with the launching of the witch hunt, the President wants to — has watched this process play out. But he also wants to see it come to an end as he stated many times. And we look forward to that happening."
Asked later whether Rudy Giuliani was advising the President on the matter, Sanders declined to say, but reiterated, "The President is not obstructing, he’s fighting back."
She said Trump was "stating his opinion" and "stating it clearly," noting that Trump was "expressing frustration" with corruption from officials like James Comey, Andrew McCabe, and Peter Strzok.
Watch more:
US sanctioning Turkish justice, interior ministers over pastor's detention
From CNN's Jeremy Diamond
The US Treasury Department is sanctioning Turkey's ministers of justice and interior in response to the detention of American pastor Andrew Brunson, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Wednesday.
"We've seen no evidence that Pastor Brunson has done anything wrong," Sanders said, calling Brunson's detention "unfair and unjust."
The two ministers will have any assets and properties under US jurisdiction blocked and US persons will be prohibited from engaging in financial transactions with the ministers.
Who is Andrew Brunson, the detained pastor in Turkey who Sanders just mentioned?
From CNN's Eric Levenson
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders just said President Trump "has been closely following the ongoing situation in Turkey involving pastor Andrew Brunson," saying the White House believed he is "a victim of unfair and unjust attention by the government of Turkey."
The Treasury Department will be sanctioning two Turkish officials, Sanders said, for playing "leading roles" in the pastor's detention. Turkey's ministers of justice and interior will have any assets and properties under US jurisdiction blocked and US persons will be prohibited from engaging in financial transactions with the ministers.
Who is Pastor Brunson: To Turkey, Brunson is a spy who attempted to overthrow the government during a 2016 coup attempt. But to US officials, Brunson is an innocent Christian family man who is being wrongfully detained.
The debate has strained relations between the NATO allies and raised the possibility of significant sanctions and further threats. So who exactly is Brunson, and how did the pastor become a key figure in US-Turkey relations?
NOW: Sarah Sanders speaks at White House press briefing
This is just the fourth White House press briefing since the beginning of July. You can watch it here or by refreshing this page and watching in the video player above.
4 Trump tweets to read before the White House press briefing starts
While we're waiting for White House press secretary Sarah Sanders to kick off todays' press briefing, take a look through these tweets President Trump sent on a variety of topics this morning.
Why? They are likely come up at the briefing.
Here's a look at some of Trump's most newsworthy tweets today:
The President started the morning tweeting that Attorney General Jeff Sessions should end special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election interference, arguing that the ongoing probe is hurting the United States.
This is notable because it raises fresh questions about whether the President is attempting to obstruct justice.
Trump then tweeted about his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, whose trial started this week. He even compared the treatment of Manafort to that of mob boss Al Capone.
The President also again denied that his campaign colluded with Russia to interfere with the 2016 US election. (Although yesterday he said collusion is not a crime — while still denying ties to Moscow.)
Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, reacting to the president's tweet about Sessions, should end the Mueller investigation, said it was not a presidential order.
He told Dana Bash: "The President was expressing his opinion on his favored medium for asserting his First Amendment right of free speech. He said 'should', not 'must', and no Presidential order was issued or will be."
5 questions that could come up at today's press briefing
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders will take reporters' questions at 1:15 p.m. ET. Here are some questions that could come up.
- Trump today said his attorney general, Jeff Sessions, should end special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election interference, arguing that the ongoing probe is hurting the United States. How exactly is the investigation harming the US?
- Facebook recently removed a network of suspected Russian-linked accounts and pages involved in organizing political events in the US. What is the Trump administration doing to prevent meddling ahead of the November midterms?
- President Trump this morning seemingly compared the treatment of his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who is on trial, to American mob boss Al Capone. What's the meaning of that comparison? Does President Trump believe Manafort is guilty? Does he believe Capone was treated well?
- The Washington Post has reported that new indicators show that North Korea could be in the midst of building new missiles. How does this impact US diplomacy with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un?
- These briefings are becoming increasingly rare: There were just three last month. Is the White House intentionally pulling back from the press?
There's a White House press briefing today. There were only 3 last month.
Analysis from CNN's Chris Cillizza
Yesterday marked the last day of July 2018.
In that time, there were three White House "daily" briefings by press secretary Sarah Sanders, according to CNN's Allie Malloy. That's less than one "daily" briefing every 10 days.
That trio of briefings lasted a total of 58 minutes.
How does that compare to past presidential administrations in July of their second year in office?
- The three briefings the Trump White House held in July 2018 is one-quarter the number (12) the Obama administration held in July 2010.
- George W. Bush's administration held nine press briefings in July 2006.
- The Clinton administration held six press briefings in July 1994.
The White House has scheduled a press briefing for 1 p.m. ET today, the first day of August.