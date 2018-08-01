Yesterday marked the last day of July 2018.

In that time, there were three White House "daily" briefings by press secretary Sarah Sanders, according to CNN's Allie Malloy. That's less than one "daily" briefing every 10 days.

That trio of briefings lasted a total of 58 minutes.

How does that compare to past presidential administrations in July of their second year in office?

The three briefings the Trump White House held in July 2018 is one-quarter the number (12) the Obama administration held in July 2010.

George W. Bush's administration held nine press briefings in July 2006.

The Clinton administration held six press briefings in July 1994.

The White House has scheduled a press briefing for 1 p.m. ET today, the first day of August.