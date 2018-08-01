President Trump todayBy Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
Rudy Giuliani says Trump team received response from Mueller on possible interview
Rudy Giuliani told reporters the Trump legal team received a response from special counsel Robert Mueller's team yesterday to their counter proposal on a potential interview with the President.
“We're in the process of responding to their proposal," Giuliani said after an event for a Congressional candidate in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
Trump has "always been interested in testifying," said Giuliani, the President's lawyer.
What Giuliani is talking about
Giuliani has said the Trump legal team is open to Mueller interviewing the President with questions related to "an area of collusion, not obstruction." He told CNN that the team may be receptive to questions of obstruction "if they could show us one or two there, we can consider it. One or two questions that they really need, we'd consider it."
The former New York City mayor told CNN weeks ago that Trump might be coming around on the idea that he should resist sitting down for a wide-ranging interview with Mueller. The President has said he would like to sit down with Mueller if he perceived he would be treated fairly. His legal team has long opposed the interview.
There is no indication that Mueller would agree to those narrow parameters, however, and Trump's legal team believes a subpoena could be possible if talks break down.
Sanders refuses to condemn Trump supporters who hurl abuse at reporters covering his rallies
From CNN's Jeremy Diamond
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on Wednesday refused to condemn the jeers and insults that reporters who cover Trump rallies regularly face from the President's supporters.
Instead, while she said President Donald Trump supports freedom of the press and "does not support violence against anyone," she also pointed the finger at the media for acting unethically and reporting inaccurate information.
"The president as I just said does not support violence against anyone or anything and we’ve been very clear every time we’ve been asked about that. When it comes to the media, the President does think that the media holds a responsibility. We fully support a free press, but there also comes a high level of responsibility with that," Sanders said.
"It's a two way street," she added. "We also ask that people act responsibly and report accurately and fairly."
Pressed further, Sanders again refused to condemn the behavior Tuesday night of Trump supporters who jeered at reporters, notably CNN' Jim Acosta, while they were trying to do their jobs.
"While we certainly support freedom of the press, we also support freedom of speech," Sanders said.
The President has already made his position clear on this mater. Last night, he retweeted and posted a video of his supporters jeering at Acosta.
This is what CNN's Jim Acosta encountered:
Trump supports law that bans all-plastic guns, Sanders says
There's a debate going on about 3D-printed plastic guns: A gun rights group blocked downloads of 3D gun plans from its website Tuesday after a federal judge sided with states arguing that the postings could help criminals and terrorists manufacture such weapons.
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Trump is glad the effort was delayed — "to give more time to review the issue," she said — and added that he supports laws that ban all-plastic guns.
White House declines comment on Mueller negotiations
From CNN's Betsy Klein
CNN asked Sarah Sanders today whether President Donald Trump is dragging out the Mueller investigation by not making a decision on whether he will sit down with the special counsel.
Sanders declined comment, and said this instead:
CNN's Jeff Zeleny pressed Sanders on whether the President is expressing an opinion or giving her a directive when he tells her to do something.
"The President makes it pretty clear when I’m having those conversations with him," she said.
Asked whether Trump is aware that Jeff Sessions can't stop the investigation, Sanders said, "The President’s very well aware of how the process works, once again, he’s stating his opinion."
White House and FEMA "actively monitoring" California wildfires
From CNN's Betsy Klein
The White House and FEMA are "actively monitoring" the "alarming images" from the wildfires in California, Sarah Sanders told reporters at the Wednesday briefing.
The White House is working with FEMA to "ensure federal assistance is provided as quickly as possible," she said, noting that President Trump declared a state of emergency on Saturday.
FEMA is coordinating with eight different departments and agencies to support recovery efforts, she said.
"The President will continue to monitor this ongoing emergency and make sure the people of California receive the assistance to keep them safe and recover," she said.
Trump asking Sessions to end the Russia probe is an "opinion," not an "order," Sanders says
From CNN's Betsy Klein
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was just asked about Trump's tweet this morning in which the President said Attorney General Jeff Sessions should end special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election interference.
Sanders said the tweet was not an order, but rather just Trump's opinion.
Here's Sander's full response:
"It’s not an order. It’s the President’s opinion, and it’s ridiculous that all of the corruption and dishonesty that’s gone on with the launching of the witch hunt, the President wants to — has watched this process play out. But he also wants to see it come to an end as he stated many times. And we look forward to that happening."
Asked later whether Rudy Giuliani was advising the President on the matter, Sanders declined to say, but reiterated, "The President is not obstructing, he’s fighting back."
She said Trump was "stating his opinion" and "stating it clearly," noting that Trump was "expressing frustration" with corruption from officials like James Comey, Andrew McCabe, and Peter Strzok.
Watch more:
US sanctioning Turkish justice, interior ministers over pastor's detention
From CNN's Jeremy Diamond
The US Treasury Department is sanctioning Turkey's ministers of justice and interior in response to the detention of American pastor Andrew Brunson, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Wednesday.
"We've seen no evidence that Pastor Brunson has done anything wrong," Sanders said, calling Brunson's detention "unfair and unjust."
The two ministers will have any assets and properties under US jurisdiction blocked and US persons will be prohibited from engaging in financial transactions with the ministers.
Who is Andrew Brunson, the detained pastor in Turkey who Sanders just mentioned?
From CNN's Eric Levenson
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders just said President Trump "has been closely following the ongoing situation in Turkey involving pastor Andrew Brunson," saying the White House believed he is "a victim of unfair and unjust attention by the government of Turkey."
The Treasury Department will be sanctioning two Turkish officials, Sanders said, for playing "leading roles" in the pastor's detention. Turkey's ministers of justice and interior will have any assets and properties under US jurisdiction blocked and US persons will be prohibited from engaging in financial transactions with the ministers.
Who is Pastor Brunson: To Turkey, Brunson is a spy who attempted to overthrow the government during a 2016 coup attempt. But to US officials, Brunson is an innocent Christian family man who is being wrongfully detained.
The debate has strained relations between the NATO allies and raised the possibility of significant sanctions and further threats. So who exactly is Brunson, and how did the pastor become a key figure in US-Turkey relations?
NOW: Sarah Sanders speaks at White House press briefing
This is just the fourth White House press briefing since the beginning of July. You can watch it here or by refreshing this page and watching in the video player above.