Rudy Giuliani says Trump team received response from Mueller on possible interview

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Rudy Giuliani told reporters the Trump legal team received a response from special counsel Robert Mueller's team yesterday to their counter proposal on a potential interview with the President.

“We're in the process of responding to their proposal," Giuliani said after an event for a Congressional candidate in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Trump has "always been interested in testifying," said Giuliani, the President's lawyer.

"It's us, meaning the team of lawyers, including me, that have the most reservations about that," he added.

What Giuliani is talking about

Giuliani has said the Trump legal team is open to Mueller interviewing the President with questions related to "an area of collusion, not obstruction." He told CNN that the team may be receptive to questions of obstruction "if they could show us one or two there, we can consider it. One or two questions that they really need, we'd consider it."

The former New York City mayor told CNN weeks ago that Trump might be coming around on the idea that he should resist sitting down for a wide-ranging interview with Mueller. The President has said he would like to sit down with Mueller if he perceived he would be treated fairly. His legal team has long opposed the interview.

There is no indication that Mueller would agree to those narrow parameters, however, and Trump's legal team believes a subpoena could be possible if talks break down.