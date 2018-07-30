President Trump meets Italy's prime minister

President Trump meets Italy's prime ministerBy Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
Trump greets Italian Prime Minister at the White House
Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte just arrived at the White House, where he'll meet with President Trump.
The two leaders will hold a news conference around 2 p.m. ET.
Trump tweets about immigration: "Keep building, but much faster, THE WALL!"
President Trump is tweeting this morning about immigration, urging the US to move toward a merit-based system and build his border wall even faster,
Here's the tweet:
It's a timely tweet: Trump's tweet on immigration came just an hour before he meets with Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. Conte and Trump have similar opinions on immigration: The Italian leader took leadership of the government after campaigning on a populist, anti-immigration platform -- so they have that in common.
On Sunday, Trump threatened to push the government into a shutdown ahead of the coming spending deadline in September if Congress does not fund his border wall and change the nation's immigration laws.
Trump's meeting with a like-minded leader today
President Trump will host Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at the White House this afternoon.
Conte and Trump have expressed shared views on several policy areas, including closing their respective borders to migrants and taking a friendlier stance toward Russia.
Watch more: