President Trump meets Italy's prime minister

President Trump meets Italy's prime ministerBy Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
Trump praises Italian leader's immigration policies: "You're doing the right thing"
From CNN’s Allie Malloy
Following a bilateral meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, President Trump praised the Italian leader's immigration policies.
“I agree very much with respect to what you’re doing with migration, illegal immigration, and even legal immigration. He’s taken a very firm stance on the border, a stance that few countries have taken, and frankly you’re doing the right thing in my opinion. A lot of other countries in Europe should be doing it also," Trump said.
Trump also pointed out the $31 billion deficit between the two countries and said that he expected that to be “straightened” out “pretty quickly.”
Trump did not answer any questions reporter shouted at him.
Trump greets Italian Prime Minister at the White House
Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte just arrived at the White House, where he'll meet with President Trump.
The two leaders will hold a news conference around 2 p.m. ET.
Trump tweets about immigration: "Keep building, but much faster, THE WALL!"
President Trump is tweeting this morning about immigration, urging the US to move toward a merit-based system and build his border wall even faster,
Here's the tweet:
It's a timely tweet: Trump's tweet on immigration came just an hour before he meets with Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. Conte and Trump have similar opinions on immigration: The Italian leader took leadership of the government after campaigning on a populist, anti-immigration platform -- so they have that in common.
On Sunday, Trump threatened to push the government into a shutdown ahead of the coming spending deadline in September if Congress does not fund his border wall and change the nation's immigration laws.
Trump's meeting with a like-minded leader today
President Trump will host Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at the White House this afternoon.
Conte and Trump have expressed shared views on several policy areas, including closing their respective borders to migrants and taking a friendlier stance toward Russia.
Watch more: