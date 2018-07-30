President Trump meets Italy's prime minister

President Trump is tweeting this morning about immigration, urging the US to move toward a merit-based system and build his border wall even faster,

Here's the tweet:

It's a timely tweet: Trump's tweet on immigration came just an hour before he meets with Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. Conte and Trump have similar opinions on immigration: The Italian leader took leadership of the government after campaigning on a populist, anti-immigration platform -- so they have that in common.

On Sunday, Trump threatened to push the government into a shutdown ahead of the coming spending deadline in September if Congress does not fund his border wall and change the nation's immigration laws.