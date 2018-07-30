GOP senator: Trump's shutdown threat "doesn’t help us right now"

President Donald Trump stands alongside Robert Wilkie (L) and his wife, Julia (2R), as Wilkie is sworn in by US Vice President Mike Pence in the Oval Office of the White House on July 30, 2018. President Donald Trump stands alongside Robert Wilkie (L) and his wife, Julia (2R), as Wilkie is sworn in by US Vice President Mike Pence in the Oval Office of the White House on July 30, 2018. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Robert Wilkie was sworn in Monday as the new secretary of Veterans Affairs.

President Trump said he was “thrilled” to be swearing in Wilkie for what he called a “very, very tough and important position.”

Trump was joined Defense Secretary James Mattis, Senate Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman Johnny Isakson, and Sen. Thom Tillis.

“Since day one, my administration has been focused on serving the men and women who make freedom possible, our great veterans. These heroes deserve the best and will have it under Robert Wilkie, I have no doubt about it,” Trump said.

Trump ticked off a list of the accomplishments at the Department of Veterans Affairs under his administration, including creating more accountability and expanding funding for the VA choice program. Wilkie gave brief remarks and thanked his family members in attendance.

Vice President Mike Pence administered the oath of office.

Trump shook Wilkie's hand and gave his wife, Julie, multiple kisses on the cheek, but did not respond to shouted questions, departing quickly through a side door.