President Donald Trump speaks, alongside Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds (R), as he holds a roundtable discussion on workforce development at Northeast Iowa Community College in Peosta, Iowa, July 26, 2018. President Donald Trump speaks, alongside Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds (R), as he holds a roundtable discussion on workforce development at Northeast Iowa Community College in Peosta, Iowa, July 26, 2018. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump on Thursday claimed that he struck a deal with the European Union that has "opened up Europe" to American exporters, in particular farmers, even though a substantive deal has yet to be signed.

"We just opened up Europe," Trump said of his discussions with the European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker a day earlier, which yielded only a commitment to broad parameters for future trade negotiations and EU pledges to increase imports from the US.

"The whole thing is going to be opened up -- no tariffs, no nothing -- free trade," Trump said Thursday during an event in Iowa.

Trump repeatedly used the past tense to discuss trade barriers that farmers continue to face, even though none of the retaliatory tariffs or other pre-existing trade barriers have been lifted by the EU.