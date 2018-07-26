The Trump administration on Tuesday announced it is offering up to $12 billion in aid to farmers hurt by retaliatory tariffs stemming from the President's widening trade feud with other countries.

The aid package will offer much-needed support to farmers caught up in the burgeoning trade war sparked by tariffs Trump imposed on several of US's largest trading partners. But the proposal was quickly greeted Tuesday with continued criticism from Republicans on Capitol Hill who argued Trump should nix his tariff strategy rather than roll out a financial backstop.

Here's what some lawmakers are saying:

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul

And Sen. Ben Sasse, from Nebraska, likened Trump's multibillion-dollar aid plan to "gold crutches" meant to support farmers being hurt by Trump's trade actions.