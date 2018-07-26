President Trump in Iowa and IllinoisBy Meg Wagner and Veronica Rocha, CNN
Happening now: Trump speaks at roundtable in Iowa
President Trump is speaking right now at a roundtable discussion on workforce developments at Northeast Iowa Community College.
During his remarks, Trump talked about his tax cuts, unemployment rates and the cost of prescription drugs.
How the Trump administration is trying to help farmers hurt by the President's tariffs
The Trump administration on Tuesday announced it is offering up to $12 billion in aid to farmers hurt by retaliatory tariffs stemming from the President's widening trade feud with other countries.
The aid package will offer much-needed support to farmers caught up in the burgeoning trade war sparked by tariffs Trump imposed on several of US's largest trading partners. But the proposal was quickly greeted Tuesday with continued criticism from Republicans on Capitol Hill who argued Trump should nix his tariff strategy rather than roll out a financial backstop.
Here's what some lawmakers are saying:
Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul
And Sen. Ben Sasse, from Nebraska, likened Trump's multibillion-dollar aid plan to "gold crutches" meant to support farmers being hurt by Trump's trade actions.
SOON: Trump tours manufacturing lab in Iowa
President Trump just landed in Iowa. Soon he'll tour a manufacturing lab at Northeast Iowa Community College in Peosta.
The visit comes as backlash grows over Trump's tariffs.
The Trump administration announced Tuesday it is offering up to $12 billion in aid to farmers to help mitigate the retaliatory tariffs stemming from Trump's widening trade feud with other countries.
But at least one Republican — Rep. David Young from Iowa — argued that the bailout for farmers is a warning that those actions are hurting the US agriculture industry.
"I'm not for bailouts. I'm not happy about that. And a lot of farmers aren't as well," Rep. David Young, R-Iowa, told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day," ahead of the President's visit to Iowa later in the day
Also happening today: It's the deadline to reunite separated migrant families
The US government must reunite all eligible migrant families that it separated at the border today.
But as many as 914 parents won't be reunited with their children by Thursday's deadline. In some cases, the parents can't be found or have serious criminal records. In other cases, they've already been deported without their children. A small number still haven't been linked to children, let alone tracked down.
These are the numbers behind the family separations:
- 1,012: The number of families the government has already reunited, officials said at a status hearing Tuesday.
- 463: How many parents the government believes are no longer in the United States. They were likely deported without their children.
- 191: How many parents won't be reunified with their children because they either have criminal records or declined to be reunified, according to the government.
- 217: The number of parents have been released from federal custody. Some may be wearing ankle monitors as they await immigration hearing proceedings.
- 260: That's how many parents' cases require further investigation, the government said Tuesday.
President Trump is visiting Iowa and Illinois today
President Trump is traveling to Iowa and Illinois to participate in a roundtable discussion and tour a steel facility.
In Iowa, he will take part in a roundtable discussion on workforce developments at Northeast Iowa Community College.
Trump will then head to Granite City, Illinois, just outside of St. Louis, to visit and tour a steel production facility. The President will tour of one of the Granite City Works' production lines and deliver remarks.
The visit comes just a day after he announced that he and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker agreed to work toward eliminating tariffs and barriers on trade, reducing tensions for now in a brewing trade war.
Meanwhile, today is the deadline for the US to reunite migrant families separated at the border.