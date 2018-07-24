President Trump in MissouriBy Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
Trump tells veterans: What you're seeing is not what's happening
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Trump encouraged his supporters to stick with him, even if they're seeing signs of trouble.
"Just remember what you’re seeing and what you're reading is not what’s happening," Trump said at the VFW convention in Kansas City.
He said the US economy is thriving, and not to believe work otherwise.
"Stick with us," Trump said. "Don’t believe the crap you see from these people, the fake news."
Trump confirms reports North Korea is dismantling a missile site
From CNN's Jeremy Diamond
President Donald Trump on Tuesday confirmed reports indicating that North Korea has begun to dismantle a missile site.
"New images just today show that North Korea has begun the process of dismantling a key missile site, and we appreciate that," Trump said.
Trump appears to be referring to satellite imagery that has shown North Korea is dismantling a missile-engine testing site.
Trump said after his meting with Kim Jong Un in Singapore last month that Kim had promised to dismantle such a site.
Trump also said the process of returning the remains of US soldiers from the Korean War "is starting fairly soon" and sounded optimistic about state of play with North Korea.
"It seems to be going very well," Trump said.
Trump says he wants a new deal with Iran
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Trump said he was open to negotiations with Iran after threatening the country with war in a tweet earlier this week.
"We’ll see what happens. We’re ready to make a real deal, not the deal done by the previous administration, which was a real disaster," Trump said at the VFW convention in Kansas City.
On Sunday evening, Trump warned Iran not to threaten the United States, vowing threats would result in "CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE."
Trump claimed in his remarks Tuesday that his decision to withdraw from the Iran deal had changed Iran's behavior, a claim he's made previously that has baffled experts.
"Iran is not the same country anymore, that I can say," Trump said.
Trump says he stopped taking calls from leaders who opposed Jerusalem embassy move
From CNN's Jeremy Diamond
President Donald Trump said Tuesday he was so inundated with calls from world leaders urging him not to move the US embassy to Jerusalem last year that he stopped picking up the phone.
Trump said he ignored many of those leaders' calls and only returned their calls after he announced plans to move the embassy.
Trump said it got "to a point where I didn't take their calls."
"I called 'em back after I did it," Trump said. "When I knew what it was about, I said tell 'em I'll call them back next week."
Trump says his administration stands up for America
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Trump, in the wake of questions about his conciliatory summit with Vladimir Putin, insisted on Tuesday he stands up for the United States.
"We don’t apologize for America anymore. We stand up for America," Trump said at the VFW convention in Kansas City. "We stand up for the patriots that defend America."
After a round of applause, Trump appeared to allude to the NFL national anthem controversy. "We stand up for our National Anthem," Trump said.
Trump sends prayers to duck boat accident
President Trump offered his prayers to the victims of last week's deadly duck boat accident, telling the Missouri crowd, "I have to tell you, the whole world was watching that. We lost 17 beautiful souls, including nine members of one family and babies for whom life was just beginning. Their lives were cut short, but they and their loved ones will never, ever be forgotten."
He added, "We will hold their memory close to our hearts" and thanked the state's governor for his leadership in the aftermath of the tragedy.
Trump says Dems who voted against Wilkie are running for president
President Trump claimed Tuesday the senators who voted against Robert Wilkie's confirmation to become VA secretary were angling to challenge him in 2020.
"If you want to know who’s running, just look at Wilkie’s score," Trump said at the VFW convention in Kansas City. "There will probably be quite a few more."
The senators who voted against Wilkie included Cory Booker, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren.
NOW: Trump is about to speak to the VFW convention
President Trump just took the stage at the Veterans of Foreign Wars convention in Kansas City, Missouri. You can watch live at CNNGo, or in the player above (refresh if you don't see it).
Trump lands in Missouri for address at veterans convention
From CNN's Jeremy Diamond
President Trump has arrived in Kansas City, Missouri. He's on his way to the Veterans of Foreign Wars convention, where he'll deliver remarks just a day after his second Veterans Affairs secretary was confirmed.
But his appearance also comes amid a confluence of controversy involving Trump on the world stage, including an all caps tweet two days earlier warning Iran continued threats would result in "consequences the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered before."
Trump's tweet prompted an editorial from the Kansas City Star urging Trump to take the opportunity "to listen -- and we mean really listen -- to some of the heroes who will be on hand to hear him."