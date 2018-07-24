President Trump in MissouriBy Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
Trump administration set to help farmers hurt by tariffs
From CNN’s Jeremy Diamond
President Trump's administration will announce a plan on Tuesday to extend billions of dollars in aid to farmers affected by tariffs, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to CNN.
Trump had previously directed Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to explore options to mitigate financial losses US farmers are suffering as trade tensions between the US and other countries heat up.
What this is all about: US agriculture exports have been a prime target of China and other countries that have retaliated against the series of tariffs Trump has imposed in recent months.
This was first reported by Politico.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughs and repeats students' "lock her up" chant
From CNN's Veronica Stracqualursi
Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the top law enforcement officer in the country, participated in a chant of "Lock her up" Tuesday, reviving a rallying cry from Donald Trump campaign events calling to jail Hillary Clinton.
Sessions was addressing a conservative group's high school leadership summit in Washington, where he promoted free speech and conservative principles.
Sessions criticized universities for "coddling our young people" and "actively preventing them from scrutinizing the validity of their beliefs."
"After the 2016 election, for example, they held a 'cry-in' at Cornell. I hope they had plenty of tissues for 'em to cry on," he said. "They had therapy dogs at the University of Kansas. Play-Doh and coloring books at the University of Michigan for heaven's sakes. You know, give me a break. Students at Tufts were encouraged to 'draw about their feelings.'"
"Well I can tell this group isn't going to have to have Play-Doh when you get attacked in college and you get involved in a debate," Sessions told the crowd attending Turning Point USA's High School Leadership Summit at George Washington University. "I like this bunch, I gotta tell you. You're not going to be backing down. Go get 'em. Go get 'em."
Then chants of "Lock her up" broke out.
"Lock her up," Sessions said, chuckling at the brief interruption from the audience as the chant then grew louder.
"I heard that a long time over the last campaign," he said before continuing with his prepared speech.
Whirlpool loved Trump's tariffs. Now, it's struggling.
"Tariffs are the greatest!" President Donald Trump said on Twitter Tuesday morning. Whirlpool used to agree.
In January, when Trump announced tariffs on imported washing machines, CEO Marc Bitzer told analysts, "This is, without any doubt, a positive catalyst for Whirlpool." The company's stock jumped.
But the Trump administration didn't stop there. It imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum, sending raw material prices skyrocketing. That raised costs for Whirlpool by $350 million and squeezed its profit margins.
Now Whirlpool is backtracking on its protectionist cheerleading.
The company on Monday slashed its profit outlook for 2018 in part due to a "very challenging cost environment." Whirlpool's stock tanked 12% on Tuesday after it missed Wall Street's expectations.
"The global steel costs have risen substantially, and in particular, in the US, they have reached unexplainable levels," Bitzer told analysts. "Uncertainty" around additional tariffs and global trade had disrupted Whirlpool's supply chain, he said.
Paul Ryan says Trump is just “trolling” people with threat to strip security clearances
From CNN’s Sunlen Serfaty
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan attempted to downplay President Trump’s threat to revoke security clearances of former national security officials, brushing it off as just “trolling.”
“I think he’s trolling people honestly,” Ryan said at his weekly press conference today.
Ryan says it is something in the purview of the executive branch, not Congress.
Trump threatened to revoke intelligence security
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Trump is considering stripping a half-dozen former national security officials of their security clearances, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Monday, calling their public commentary about the ongoing Russia probe inappropriate.
Such a move would amount to an unprecedented use of presidential authority to punish political rivals. Critics quickly seized on the announcement, even as those under consideration downplayed the actual effect losing their clearances might have.
The list of former officials under consideration includes...
- Former CIA Director John Brennan
- Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper
- Former FBI Director James Comey
- Former national security adviser Susan Rice
- Former deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe
- Former National Security Agency Director Michael Hayden
Here's Sanders discussing the possible stripped clearances: