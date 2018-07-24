Live Updates

President Trump in Missouri

By Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
Updated less than 1 min ago12:03 p.m. ET, July 24, 2018
1 hr 27 min ago

Paul Ryan says Trump is just “trolling” people with threat to strip security clearances

From CNN’s Sunlen Serfaty

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan attempted to downplay President Trump’s threat to revoke security clearances of former national security officials, brushing it off as just “trolling.”

“I think he’s trolling people honestly,” Ryan said at his weekly press conference today.

Ryan says it is something in the purview of the executive branch, not Congress.

1 hr 33 min ago

Trump threatened to revoke intelligence security

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

President Trump is considering stripping a half-dozen former national security officials of their security clearances, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Monday, calling their public commentary about the ongoing Russia probe inappropriate.

Such a move would amount to an unprecedented use of presidential authority to punish political rivals. Critics quickly seized on the announcement, even as those under consideration downplayed the actual effect losing their clearances might have.

The list of former officials under consideration includes...

  • Former CIA Director John Brennan
  • Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper
  • Former FBI Director James Comey
  • Former national security adviser Susan Rice
  • Former deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe
  • Former National Security Agency Director Michael Hayden

Here's Sanders discussing the possible stripped clearances: