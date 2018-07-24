President Trump in MissouriBy Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
Paul Ryan says Trump is just “trolling” people with threat to strip security clearances
From CNN’s Sunlen Serfaty
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan attempted to downplay President Trump’s threat to revoke security clearances of former national security officials, brushing it off as just “trolling.”
“I think he’s trolling people honestly,” Ryan said at his weekly press conference today.
Ryan says it is something in the purview of the executive branch, not Congress.
Trump threatened to revoke intelligence security
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Trump is considering stripping a half-dozen former national security officials of their security clearances, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Monday, calling their public commentary about the ongoing Russia probe inappropriate.
Such a move would amount to an unprecedented use of presidential authority to punish political rivals. Critics quickly seized on the announcement, even as those under consideration downplayed the actual effect losing their clearances might have.
The list of former officials under consideration includes...
- Former CIA Director John Brennan
- Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper
- Former FBI Director James Comey
- Former national security adviser Susan Rice
- Former deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe
- Former National Security Agency Director Michael Hayden
Here's Sanders discussing the possible stripped clearances: